BASKETBALL

JD Davison scored a career-high 46 points Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Maine Celtics (4-6) from falling 107-103 to the College Park Skyhawks (7-3) in an NBA G League game at College Park, Georgia.

Davison shot 16 of 26 from the field, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers, to become the first Maine player to top 40 points since March 2, 2023, when Luke Samanic had 43 against the South Bay Lakers. Davison, whose previous career high was 38 points, also had five assists, three rebounds and two steals, passing Chris Wright for the franchise record in steals with 109.

Jordan Schakel added 19 points and Tristan Enaruna contributed 12 for the Celtics, who pulled within three points in the final minute after facing an 86-72 deficit through three quarters.

NBA: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant will be out for at least the next week after spraining his left ankle in Tuesday night’s victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

WNBA: The Connecticut Sun hired Belgium national team coach Rachid Meziane to replace Stephanie White. Meziane led Belgium to a fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics in August.

Advertisement

GOLF

LPGA: Players must be assigned female at birth or have transitioned to female before going through male puberty to compete in LPGA tournaments or the eight USGA championships for females under new gender policies.

The policies, which begin in 2025, follow more than a year of study involving medicine, science, sport physiology and gender policy law.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Athletics’ move to southern Nevada is expected to take a major step forward Thursday when the 30-year lease, non-relocation and development documents are likely to be approved by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority following a rise in the estimated cost of the ballpark by $250 million to $1.75 billion.

Those agreements could be the last major hurdles before construction can begin in the spring on a Las Vegas Strip stadium projected to open for the start of the 2028 season, a ballpark in which underseat cooling is planned.

Advertisement

SOCCER

MLS: Commissioner Don Garber’s contract was extended by the league’s Board of Governors through 2027.

The league confirmed the extension ahead of this weekend’s MLS Cup final between the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PRO WRESTLING

WWE: WWE will perform on a stage next month that could be vastly larger than its current home on cable television when “Raw,” its weekly live show, makes its debut on Netflix.

The sports entertainment company is moving to a platform with about 283 million subscribers worldwide as it departs its current home on the USA Network, which averaged 688,000 viewers in prime time last year, according to the Nielsen company.

Advertisement

SKIING

VONN RETURNING: At age 40, Lindsey Vonn will enter an official ski race for the first time in nearly six years this weekend.

After announcing last month that she was coming out of retirement, Vonn will race lower-level FIS downhills and super-Gs on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

HOCKEY

NHL: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery and will be out 4 to 6 months, jeopardizing the season for the 32-year-old now dealing with the second major hip injury of his career.

Seguin will have a procedure to repair an impingement and the labrum in his left hip. The surgery is planned for Thursday.

TENNIS

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Novak Djokovic will open the new season at the Brisbane International tournament, playing in the warmup event for the Australian Open. for the first time since 2009.

The tournament is scheduled for Dec 29 through Jan. 5 with Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios also set to compete.

Copy the Story Link