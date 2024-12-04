Maine State Police investigators are on Old County Road in Edgecomb examining a scene, but aren’t yet revealing details about what they’re investigating.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for state police, said that Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department officers blocked off an area near Schmid Land Preserve with crime scene tape Tuesday morning. Moving forward, the Major Crimes Unit, which Lt. Chris Tremblay oversees, will handle the investigation.

Police have declined to confirm many details or specify what they’re investigating as of Wednesday afternoon

“State police have been on the scene, working with local law enforcement since being notified,” Moss said. “More information will be released, but it’s a process. At this point, there is no imminent danger.”

This story will be updated.

