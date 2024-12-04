Mark Bellhorn hit home runs in the sixth and seventh game of American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees in 2004. He also homered in Game 1 of the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Red Sox went on to win the World Series, breaking an 86-year drought. On Dec. 17, 2004, a celebratory rolling Red Sox rally took place in Portland along Congress Street. Here, Bellhorn waves from a firetruck with Portland Sea Dogs mascot Slugger by his side. The other Red Sox players who took part in the rally were Kevin Youkilis, Doug Mirabelli and Lenny DiNardo. The World Series trophy was also part of the parade that drew thousands of spectators. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
See more photos of life in Maine from our archives here.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.