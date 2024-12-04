Mark Bellhorn hit home runs in the sixth and seventh game of American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees in 2004. He also homered in Game 1 of the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Red Sox went on to win the World Series, breaking an 86-year drought. On Dec. 17, 2004, a celebratory rolling Red Sox rally took place in Portland along Congress Street. Here, Bellhorn waves from a firetruck with Portland Sea Dogs mascot Slugger by his side. The other Red Sox players who took part in the rally were Kevin Youkilis, Doug Mirabelli and Lenny DiNardo. The World Series trophy was also part of the parade that drew thousands of spectators. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

