Liana Edwards, Gorham sophomore setter/outside hitter
Natalie Smith, Gorham senior defensive specialist
Maeve Donovan, Biddeford junior outside hitter
Beks Hatch, Biddeford junior libero
Sofie Asbjornsen, Falmouth senior middle blocker
Samone Gallagher, Sanford senior outside/middle hitter
Annabelle Talley, Greely sophomore outside hitter
Bella Parrotta, York junior setter
Ella Cameron, Yarmouth junior outside hitter
Grace Keaney, Yarmouth junior middle hitter
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.