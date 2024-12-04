Liana Edwards, Gorham sophomore setter/outside hitter

Natalie Smith, Gorham senior defensive specialist

Maeve Donovan, Biddeford junior outside hitter

Beks Hatch, Biddeford junior libero

Sofie Asbjornsen, Falmouth senior middle blocker

Samone Gallagher, Sanford senior outside/middle hitter

Annabelle Talley, Greely sophomore outside hitter

Bella Parrotta, York junior setter

Ella Cameron, Yarmouth junior outside hitter

Grace Keaney, Yarmouth junior middle hitter

