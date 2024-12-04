Sofie Asbjornsen, Falmouth senior middle blocker: The SMAA Player of the Year was a pain for opposing coaches, leading the Navigators to a 10-6 record before they fell to Yarmouth in the Class B quarterfinals.

Maeve Donovan, Biddeford junior outside hitter: Donovan lived up to her reputation as one of the best players in the state, collecting 189 kills with a 43.8 kill percentage. The SMAA first-team pick also had 161 digs.

Advertisement

Liana Edwards, Gorham sophomore setter/outside hitter: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year stepped up in a big way, playing a vital role at multiple positions as the Rams won their second straight Class A title. She led Gorham in kills (97), blocks (30) and assists (240) and was third in aces (35).

Allison Fraser, Narraguagus senior setter: Fraser was the top player for the Knights, who finished 15-2 and edged Machias 3-2 for their second straight Class C title. The Downeast Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Fraser was also a PVC first-team all-star who totaled 114 digs, 191 assists and 66 kills.

Advertisement

Samone Gallagher, Sanford senior outside/middle hitter: Gallagher was a model of consistency as both a middle and outside hitter for the Spartans, racking up 171 kills with 140 digs and 51 blocks. An SMAA first-team choice.

Beks Hatch, Biddeford junior libero: Hatch, an SMAA first-team selection, gained a reputation as one of the state’s top liberos. She had 230 digs in 57 sets (4 digs per set, 14.4 per match), along with 265 receptions and 34 aces.

Advertisement

Grace Keaney, Yarmouth junior middle hitter: The 6-foot-2 middle hitter was a force on both offense and defense. She had 159 kills and 35 blocks as Yarmouth went 12-6 and reached the Class B semifinals. A Western Maine Conference first-team selection.

Kellan Schwinn, Washington Academy junior outside hitter: Schwinn was the best player for a team that dropped only four sets all season and cruised to a 17-0 record and the program’s fourth Class B championship (and seventh title overall). The Penobscot Valley Conference Player of the Year and all-conference first-team selection, Schwinn had 150 kills, 70 aces and 92 digs.

Advertisement

Natalie Smith, Gorham senior defensive specialist: Smith, an SMAA first-team selection, had a career year and was a crucial leader who topped the Rams in receptions (298) and digs (191) on their way to another Class A title. She added 47 assists.

Advertisement

Annabelle Talley, Greely sophomore outside hitter: Talley, a WMC first-team selection, made big strides as a sophomore, leading the Rangers with 157 kills, 129 digs and 43 aces.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Emma Tirrell, Gorham: Tirrell put forth one of the best coaching efforts of her eight-year tenure with the Rams. After graduating 10 seniors, she guided a young roster to a 10-4 record during the regular season and the No. 3 seed in the Class A playoffs. The Rams then did their best work, winning nine of 10 sets in three playoff matches, including a 3-o victory against Biddeford to claim their second straight Class A title. With several key pieces returning, including Varsity Maine Player of the Year Liana Edwards, Gorham will enter next fall as a favorite for another state crown.

Copy the Story Link