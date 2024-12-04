A Westbrook man was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly killing his roommate after an argument, police announced Wednesday.

James Fowler, 47, called 911 on the night of Nov. 21 to report a medical emergency at his home on Lamb Street. Westbrook police found 59-year-old Robert Seger in his bedroom. He had suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was brought to the hospital where he later died, according to Maine State Police.

Fowler told police that the two had an argument, then Fowler left and came back to find Seger unresponsive. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that the blunt force injuries were the cause of his death and the manner of death was homicide.

Westbrook Police Department and Maine State Police investigated Seger’s death and obtained an arrest warrant for Fowler. He was arrested at his home on Tuesday around 7:35 p.m. for depraved indifference murder and brought to the Cumberland County Jail.

This story will be updated.

