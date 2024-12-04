Camden police are investigating the death of a woman in a powered wheelchair who was hit by a van and died Wednesday morning.

The woman, who has not been identified, was riding in her wheelchair along side of John Street when an eastbound minivan hit her on its passenger side, News Center Maine reported. Police said she lived on the street and was in her 60s.

Despite attempts to save her life, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene, News Center reported. Local police and members of the Maine State Police were reconstructing and investigating the crash.

The Camden Police Department’s on-duty sergeant said he did not know details of the crash Wednesday night and said more information could be provided by the chief Thursday morning.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

