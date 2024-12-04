A pair of York County sheriff’s deputies rescued an injured owl from along the side of a Waterboro road Tuesday night.

Carl Landry, superintendent of MSAD 55, reported the owl to the York County Sheriff’s Department around 8 p.m., Sheriff William King said. Deputies Levi Johnson and Cody Frazier, responded.

Johnson used his police jacket “to corral the owl” before transporting it to a game warden’s house, King said in a statement Wednesday night. The owl spent the night with Warden Steven Thistlewood and his wife, Stacy, who works as an administrative employee at the sheriff’s office, King said.

The owl was ultimately transferred to Avian Haven’s office in Freedom.

