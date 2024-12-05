Bath at Play plans to replace the aging Grace Park playground, built 15 years ago as Bath’s first, and still only, community play space.

The nonprofit recently announced it’s working to install a new, larger CedarWorks play structure with three main structures connected by bridges, three slides and numerous other features. The current playground at Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St., consists of an aging CedarWorks wooden playset that has no available replacement parts.

The total budget is $60,000, with a $20,000 matching grant secured for the project, as well as another $3,800 raised so far.

One to three musical instruments and natural play elements are planned for the play zone expansion, providing an additional 4,000 square feet of naturally shaded play area. This includes a new story trail planned to feature a rotating selection of books specifically from Maine authors and directly connect the southern steps on Washington Street to the rear side of the play zone.

Bath at Play is taking a two-phase approach to fundraising and installing the play equipment. Phase one has a fundraising goal of $40,000 and aims to install the new play structure, bench seating and picnic tables, and to do initial site preparation for the expanded play zone and story trail. Phase two involves a fundraising goal of $20,000, allowing the group to install outdoor musical instruments, story trail frames and an embankment slide on the exposed granite ledge.

“Children and their caregivers need spaces to gather with people of different backgrounds, ages and socioeconomic status — not just to play and get outdoors — but to bond as neighbors,” said John Byram, co-founder and president of Bath at Play.

Advertisement

According to a Bath at Play press release, the nonprofit claims play spaces, like the one planned for Grace Park, help combat childhood obesity by encouraging physical activity and promote early childhood literacy and bonding within the Bath community. Play spaces available year-round unattached to a school or day care are critical for children, their families and caregivers.

“The location is ideal because it remains central and close to the downtown, but it’s also tucked just off the main road,” Byram said. “There is plenty of parking for those that need to drive, but it’s also easily walkable or bikeable for those in the adjacent neighborhoods.”

Byram is confident Bath at Play will raise the funds needed and install the new play structure by late spring 2025. Phase two will wrap up in spring 2026. Bath at Play expects to expand this project with more musical instruments in 2025 following a yearlong trial period of community feedback.

The Bath at Play website’s project section offers more information about sponsorship opportunities and donations for the Grace Park project.

Copy the Story Link