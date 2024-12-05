The Bowdoin men’s ice hockey team won’t be the only polar bears at Watson Arena this weekend as it hosts its first “Teddy Bear Toss” game.
Fans are encouraged to bring new or slightly-used stuffed animals to the Saturday, Dec. 7 game against Tufts.
After Bowdoin scores its first goal, fans can throw the stuffed animals onto the ice, where they will be collected and donated to the Dempsey Center for children this holiday season. The toss is in collaboration with the New England Cancer Specialists and a part of the Bowdoin Student Athlete Advisory Committee’s Cancer Awareness Initiative.
Game time is set for 3 p.m. and admission is free.
