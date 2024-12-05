New rules designed to reduce the public cost to dispose of growing mounds of product packaging were adopted by a state board Thursday despite opposition from business groups that say the regulations will hurt Maine companies and raise consumer prices.

The rules, drafted under legislation passed in 2021, will require companies to reimburse municipalities for disposal costs related to hard-to-recycle packaging and to invest in recycling infrastructure statewide.

The state Board of Environmental Protection voted 4-1 in favor of the rules, which were drafted by staff members of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

On Monday, business groups sent a letter to Gov. Janet Mills urging her to pause action on the proposed rules in order to bring them in line with other states that have enacted similar laws.

The rules provide descriptions of packaging materials, methods for determining municipal reimbursement and producer fees, criteria for investing in infrastructure and public education, and details about alternative collection programs.

The landmark recycling law is set to take effect in 2027 when it will reimburse municipalities for packaging disposal costs in 2026, board members said.

However, several participants in Thursday’s meeting predicted that if the rules were adopted now, alternative legislation would be submitted soon.

While Maine was the first state to pass legislation extending producer responsibility for packaging, Minnesota, Colorado, Oregon and California have all since passed and implemented their own laws.

This story will be updated.

