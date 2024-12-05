Two hospitality industry professionals plan to open a new salad-focused, counter-service eatery in the former Cumberland Avenue home of Union Bagel.

Angela Lee and Alex LeBlanc aim to open Luncheonette at 147 Cumberland Ave. by June. In the meantime, they’ll be renovating the 300-square-foot ground floor so that it can seat about 10-12 customers, with seating for an additional 20 available on a back patio in season.

“We liked that it’s a small, stand-alone building,” Leblanc said. “We really wanted a small place to start.”

The core of Luncheonette’s menu features salads ($8) like celery and fennel with mozzarella and sherry vinaigrette; shredded beetroot with yogurt, dill and pistachio; and mushrooms with wilted chicories and sesame dressing. Added proteins like tinned tuna, smoked salmon or roasted chicken will be an additional $6. Prepared salads will be available in a deli case for convenient to-go orders.

The proposed morning menu includes toasts, granola and house-baked pastries, with bread by the loaf available daily as well. Luncheonette will also offer a couple of sandwiches ($10) like fried eggplant, baba ganoush and cabbage slaw on milk bread or sourdough. The planned beverage program includes drip coffee and teas, beer, wine and house-made sodas.

LeBlanc, a South Portland native, was sous chef at acclaimed chef April Bloomfield’s Sailor in Brooklyn, New York, and also cooked for Matt Ginn at Evo Kitchen + Bar in Portland. Following a career in advertising, Lee put together a wide-ranging culinary training program for herself in New York City over the past several years that includes working as a whole animal butcher at The Meat Hook, a fish butcher at Osakana and a baker at Petee’s Pie Co.

Lee and Leblanc said they expect Luncheonette to be open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

