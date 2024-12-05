Lizalyn Boudreau, Freeport junior midfielder: Watch a Falcons game and you’ll see the WMC Player of the Year do a bit of everything. She controls the middle of the field, dodges defenders, sets up playmakers and is a tenacious 1-on-1 defensive player. She scored two goals and had three assists.

Eliza Doyon, Biddeford senior midfielder/back: A superior defender with exceptional stick skills, Doyon showed a knack for reading opponents and steering them from where they’re looking to go, as well as bringing up the ball and coordinating Biddeford’s offense. She totaled three goals and 14 assists and will play at Division II Saint Anselm.

Lucy Johnson, Cheverus senior midfielder/forward: Johnson, the three-time Varsity Maine Player of the Year, wrapped up a career that ranks among the state’s finest. She scored 34 goals this season to finish with a state-record 152 for her career. Foes again had no answers for her speed and stick skills, and she ended her career with two goals in a 3-1 Class A title-game victory.

Ayla Lagasse, Biddeford senior forward/midfielder: The Tigers’ all-time leading scorer finished with 15 goals and 29 assists this season, and was named a finalist for the Miss Maine Field Hockey award. She was Biddeford’s most dangerous player in the open field with the ball on her stick, and an agile navigator around defenders. She’ll play next at Division II Saint Anselm.

Maddie Niles, Lawrence senior forward: An impact player and prolific scoring threat since arriving as a freshman, Niles finished her career with an excellent senior season. Showcasing a hard, accurate shot, she totaled 34 goals and 12 assists, finishing with 106 goals for her career, according to Coach Shawna Robinson. She’ll play next at Division I Merrimack.

Joey Pompeo, Cheverus junior midfielder: She doesn’t score much –just three goals to go with six assists – but Pompeo can dictate the entire game. She has the strength and coordination to knock the ball loose and break up rushes on defense, and can kick-start a counterattack with her passing and knack for reading the field.

Sydalia Savage, Skowhegan senior back: Few players in the state had the KVAC Class A Player of the Year’s versatile skill set. She had speed and excellent stick and playmaking skills, but was also a relentless defender who could play anywhere. Skowhegan coach and 20-time state champion Paula Doughty called Savage “among the top five players I have ever coached.”

Breanna Shorey, Belfast senior forward: Shorey scored 44 goals – the fifth-highest single-season total in state history – and had a goal in all but one of the Lions’ wins. The exception was the Class B final, but Shorey’s speed and skill with the ball allowed Belfast to dominate in the second half. She finished with 128 career goals, ranking third in the state in all-time career scoring.

Madison Tibbals, Gorham senior goalie: With Tibbals in net, Gorham remained a Class A contender despite graduation losses. The SMAA first-team selection stopped 82% of the shots she faced, notched seven shutouts and held 12 of 16 opponents to one goal or fewer. She will play next at Division III Babson College.

Madeline Wagner, Winthrop senior midfielder: There may not have been a more clutch offensive player in the state than Wagner, whose overtime goal in the Class C final marked the third straight year she scored the winner in a state championship game. And she was pretty good before crunch time, too: she scored 40 goals and finished with 138 for her career – second all-time in state history.

Jordin Williams, Brewer senior midfielder: Williams was the key for the Class A North champions. She scored 15 goals to go with 19 assists, controlled the middle of the field, and served as the flyer on corners while also showing great stick skills, a hard shot and top-tier athleticism. She’s also an All-State hockey player.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jamie Emerson, Brewer: When Emerson took over in 2022, the Witches were coming off a 4-10 season. Two years later, they became the first team to beat Skowhegan in regional tournament play since 2000 and reached their first state final. Emerson took offensive players Lydia Jordan and Sayde Persaud, and converted them into defenders, a move that helped turn the defense into a formidable unit that allowed no goals in the North final en route to the state title game.

