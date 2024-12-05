Julianna Allen, junior, Mt. Ararat, forward: The Eagles return all five starters from last year’s team that reached the A South final, including the 6-foot-1 Allen, who was named first-team all-KVAC after leading Mt. Ararat with 2.7 blocks per game.
Maddie Cormier, senior, Freeport, guard/forward: Cormier, an all-WMC second team selection, was the best all-around player on a team that went 8-11 and made the A South playoffs. She will continue to play all five positions under first-year head coach Joel Rogers.
Reese Darling, junior, Morse, guard: As a sophomore, Darling lead the Shipbuilders in 3-pointers made (37). As a junior captain, Darling is looking to take further strides defensively under first-year head coach Beth Carlton.
Darby Flanagan, senior, Richmond, forward: At 6-foot-2, Flanagan controls the post on both ends of the court. The senior captain averaged 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks per game last season for a 17-3 team.
Abby Giroux, sophomore, Freeport, guard: Giroux is coming off a freshman season in which she averaged 10 points per game and was named to the WMC all-conference third team and all-defensive second team.
Evangeline Harvie, senior, Brunswick, guard: One of two returning starters from last year’s Class A championship team, Harvie will act as the primary ball handler after averaging seven points and five assists per game.
Jenna Jensen, junior, Mt. Ararat, guard: Named to the all-KVAC second team last season, the 5-foot-8 Jensen will work to help push the Eagles on another deep playoff run.
Lexi Morin, senior, Brunswick, forward: The back-to-back A South tournament MVP, who averaged 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5 steals and 4.6 assists per game last year, will continue to do it all as Morin becomes the primary post threat for the Dragons.
Bekah Plummer, junior, Morse, forward: Even though the Shipbuilders will play a more intense man-to-man style of defense this season, expect Plummer, who averaged 1.3 blocks per game, to remain an imposing presence down low.
Cali Pomerleau, senior, Mt. Ararat, guard: Last year’s leading scorer for the Eagles with 11.4 points per game, Pomerleau is also a threat from beyond the arc. The 5-foot-7 guard has twice been named an all-KVAC first team selection.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.