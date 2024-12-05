Julianna Allen, junior, Mt. Ararat, forward: The Eagles return all five starters from last year’s team that reached the A South final, including the 6-foot-1 Allen, who was named first-team all-KVAC after leading Mt. Ararat with 2.7 blocks per game.

Maddie Cormier, senior, Freeport, guard/forward: Cormier, an all-WMC second team selection, was the best all-around player on a team that went 8-11 and made the A South playoffs. She will continue to play all five positions under first-year head coach Joel Rogers.

Reese Darling, junior, Morse, guard: As a sophomore, Darling lead the Shipbuilders in 3-pointers made (37). As a junior captain, Darling is looking to take further strides defensively under first-year head coach Beth Carlton.

Darby Flanagan, senior, Richmond, forward: At 6-foot-2, Flanagan controls the post on both ends of the court. The senior captain averaged 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks per game last season for a 17-3 team.

Abby Giroux, sophomore, Freeport, guard: Giroux is coming off a freshman season in which she averaged 10 points per game and was named to the WMC all-conference third team and all-defensive second team.

Evangeline Harvie, senior, Brunswick, guard: One of two returning starters from last year’s Class A championship team, Harvie will act as the primary ball handler after averaging seven points and five assists per game.

Jenna Jensen, junior, Mt. Ararat, guard: Named to the all-KVAC second team last season, the 5-foot-8 Jensen will work to help push the Eagles on another deep playoff run.

Lexi Morin, senior, Brunswick, forward: The back-to-back A South tournament MVP, who averaged 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5 steals and 4.6 assists per game last year, will continue to do it all as Morin becomes the primary post threat for the Dragons.

Bekah Plummer, junior, Morse, forward: Even though the Shipbuilders will play a more intense man-to-man style of defense this season, expect Plummer, who averaged 1.3 blocks per game, to remain an imposing presence down low.

Cali Pomerleau, senior, Mt. Ararat, guard: Last year’s leading scorer for the Eagles with 11.4 points per game, Pomerleau is also a threat from beyond the arc. The 5-foot-7 guard has twice been named an all-KVAC first team selection.

