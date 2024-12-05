1. Mt. Ararat: The Eagles return every starter after going 18-3 and reaching the Class A South final. Cali Pomerleau (11.4 points per game), Kennedy Lampert and Jenna Jensen are back as a senior-laden backcourt, while forwards Avery Beal and Julianna Allen, at 5-foot-11 and 6-1, respectively, give the Eagles height in addition to players who can score 20 points any night. Mt. Ararat was the third-best defensive team in the KVAC last year at 37.6 points per game and will be formidable again. If the Eagles can find a little more punch offensively than they had last year, this will be a very difficult team to knock off.

2. South Portland: Perhaps the only southern Maine team with more returning experience than Mt. Ararat, the Red Riots didn’t graduate a single player from last year’s squad that improved from 9-10 in 2022-23 to 15-5 and made it to the Cross Insurance Arena for the Class AA South semifinals. With another year of experience and maturity, South Portland could be even tougher. Annie Whitmore, who turned heads as a freshman, brings a fearless edge and is ready to become a top threat. Second-team all-SMAA pick Emma Travis and juniors Destiny Peter (7.3 points, 6.8 rebounds) and Caleigh Corcoran (6.4 points, 7.2 rebounds) also will be key players.

3. Sanford: Losing Julissa McBarron to graduation was a blow, but the Spartans should remain a team to beat in Class AA South. Sophomore Paige Sevigny showcased an impressive offensive game and ability to score both inside and from the perimeter, and she should be ready to step into McBarron’s shoes as the go-to threat. Sadie Sevigny is a strong post defender with an emerging offensive game, Ava Hudson is back as the team’s vocal leader and versatile post defender, and freshman Mollie Puffer, senior Addie Fiancada and junior Annalise Stimmell should take turns factoring into the offense. This team should shoot and score well, but defense needs to come along. If it does, Sanford could be a title contender.

4. Biddeford: The Tigers were very young last year, but talented, and it showed as they improved from a winless season to a 12-8 record and Class B South quarterfinal berth. They should continue the upward climb. Sophomores Jordyn Crump and Anna Smyth were SMAA all-rookie selections and should be even better this winter; Crump is the floor leader at the point, while Smyth is an excellent defensive forward. Guard Ayla Lagasse and forward Gabby Smith are also top-notch defenders. Mia Mariello and sisters Gabriella and Natalia Silva are ready to contribute right away in a dazzling freshman class. The key for Biddeford will be the little things: free throws, converting easy baskets and avoiding turnovers. If that happens, the talent should translate into victories over good teams.

5. Cheverus: Maddie Fitzpatrick is gone, Ruth Boles is gone, Megan Dearborn is gone. The top returning scorer is Anna Goodman, at around five points per game. So why are the Stags ranked so high? Having Bill Goodman running the show on the sideline helps, as does the addition of Kylie Lamson, a junior point guard who transferred from Thornton Academy. Lamson can sling full-court passes, navigate out of defensive traps and knock down shots. Abby Kelly and Addison Jordan are ready to step into bigger offensive roles, along with Goodman. Expect the new-look Stags to improve as the season goes on and be at their best come tournament time.

6. Gorham: Three key members of Gorham’s recent successful teams graduated, but Coach Laughn Berthiaume still brings back nine players with varsity experience, so the Rams should remain formidable in Class AA South. Julia Reed, a dangerous shooter, and Vanessa Walker, a tough defender who can score in double digits, lead the backcourt. Juniors Zoe Dellinger and Logan Doughty are perimeter threats who have had success in big games. The Rams are shorter than they were last year, so physical interior players could give them a tough time, but Berthiaume gets the most out of his team on an annual basis. There’s enough talent here to turn out another regional contender.

7. Scarborough: The Red Storm have to replace their top scorer, Varsity Maine All-State pick Caroline Hartley, but there are promising pieces returning. Senior guard Emerson Flaker has been a first-team all-SMAA defensive pick each season, senior guards Megan Rumelhart and Isabel Freedman and forward Ellie Rumelhart return to starting spots, and junior guard Helena Bukarac moves into a starting position after averaging 7.9 points off the bench last year. Sophomore guard Eva Alvarez could emerge as an impact player. There’s not much height, but there’s plenty of speed, quickness and athleticism – and another year of experience.

8. Wells: Last year, the Warriors had talent but little depth, and it cost them on the bigger courts and in the biggest games. This year, that issue should be remedied. Maren Maxon, a University of Vermont commit, is back with a top-notch scoring touch, as are speedy defensive ace Payton Fazzina and post presence Megyn Mertens. Joining them are Hailey Marshall, another strong defensive player and good outside shooter who missed last season because of a torn ACL, and Savannah Tardiff, an excellent athlete and tenacious rebounder who took last year off. With more depth and experience, the Warriors should be better equipped to push the tempo and make a run at the Class B South title.

9. Westbrook: The Blue Blazes have all five starters back and are looking to find the success again after slipping last year. Kylie Young (9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds) is the central piece back, but Taylar Hodge and Lyla Dunphe also had strong seasons in 2023-24, junior Audrey Doolittle and sophomore Hattie Clark are looking to improve with another year of experience, and Ava Bolden and Emma Boulette should provide some scoring off the bench. Westbrook can play eight to 10 players and bring pressure, which could pay off over the course of the season and in the tournament in a tough Class A South field.

10. Gray-New Gloucester: The Patriots are positioned for another contending year after going 15-4. Senior forward Izzy Morelli is back as the centerpiece – a first-team all-Western Maine Conference selection who averaged 16.5 points and nine rebounds per game. Senior guard Laney Farrar, a second-team all-defense pick, and junior forward Ella Kenney return to starting positions, and sophomore guard Abbey Steele should be more of a factor in her second varsity season. Team defense should be a strength, but scoring and rebounding will need to come along as the season progresses. If it does, this team should be in the top four or five of Class A South again.

