Julianna Allen, Mt. Ararat junior forward: The 6-foot-1 Allen is one of the KVAC’s true X-factors. With Allen’s length, rebounding and shot-challenging ability, the Eagles rarely meet a team with her equal inside. When she makes her presence felt, Mt. Ararat rolls.

Nya Avery, York junior guard/forward: The 5-foot-8 Avery was one of the Wildcats’ top scorers last season, and she’ll be asked to produce more offense while also providing interior defense and rebounding as one of York’s tallest players.

Maddie Cormier, Freeport senior forward: Cormier, a second-team all-WMC selection, is a hard-nosed player who can take over on the boards. If she can average close to a double-double, the Falcons should be a playoff threat in Class A South.

Jordyn Crump, Biddeford sophomore guard: Crump, who had an offer from Boston College before her first varsity season, showed her talent with 11.5 points and 3.4 steals per game as a freshman. Now she’ll look to become one of the area’s top playmakers.

Lydia Desrochers, Massabesic senior guard: Desrochers, one of the top point guards in the state, was a second-team all-region pick in AA South last season. She averaged 12.6 points and 3.2 steals per contest.

Tessa Ferguson, Old Orchard Beach senior guard: Ferguson is back as the starting point guard and leading scorer for the Seagulls. She averaged 13 points per game, and also spearheads the Seagulls’ defensive pressure. She was a second-team all-WMC selection.

Emerson Flaker, Scarborough senior guard: An elite athlete, Flaker has used her speed, instincts and tenacity to become arguably Class AA’s best defender. She’s made three straight AA South all-defensive first teams and led the region with 3.5 steals per game last season.

Aubrianna Hoose, Oceanside senior guard: Hoose emerged as the team’s point guard last season and improved as an offensive threat, adding an ability to attack the basket to a good shot. Without Bailey Breen, more of the Mariners’ offense will run through her.

Stella Jarvais, Windham senior forward: One of the best all-around athletes in the state, Jarvais returns after leading the Eagles in scoring last season at 12.4 points per game. She was a first-team Class AA North all-region selection last year.

Kylie Lamson, Cheverus junior guard: A transfer from Thornton Academy, Lamson is poised to become one of the best players in the state. She runs the offense well, handles the ball calmly under pressure, and has the shot to be one of Class AA’s top scorers.

Bridget Landry, Sacopee Valley senior guard: Landry was both a solid scorer and strong defensive player for the Hawks last season, earning second-team all-WMC status and an all-defense nod. She averaged nine points and three steals per contest.

Maren Maxon, Wells senior guard: The University of Vermont-bound Maxon returns as one of the Western Maine Conference’s best players. She has an effective mid-range and pull-up jumper, and wants the ball in key moments.

Izzy Morelli, Gray-New Gloucester senior forward: The first-team all-WMC selection averaged 16.5 points and nine rebounds last season, and helps make the Patriots one of the teams to watch in Class A South.

Lexi Morin, Brunswick senior forward: The Dragons return one of the KVAC’s most versatile players in Morin, who can run the point, play the post and attack the basket. With two straight Class A South tournament MVP awards, she’s at her best in the biggest games.

Cali Pomerleau, Mt. Ararat senior guard: Pomerleau led the Eagles in scoring at 11.4 points per game, and she’ll be the top threat again for an experienced team that should be one of the favorites in Class A South, if not the favorite to win the state championship.

Julia Reed, Gorham senior guard: Reed has spent the past two seasons as a dangerous perimeter threat, with the chance to go off for 20 points in any game. Now, the Rams will depend on her shooting more than ever.

Paige Sevigny, Sanford sophomore guard/forward: Sevigny was one of the top freshmen in Class AA last year, and she’ll be counted on to take a step toward being the Spartans’ go-to player. She averaged 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Anna Smyth, Biddeford sophomore forward: Smyth made it clear in her freshman year that she could be an effective varsity player right away. She challenges shots, plays hard defense and can play multiple positions. She finished with 2.5 blocks per game.

Sarah Theriault, Marshwood senior forward: The 5-foot-9 Theriault averaged a double-double last season, with 13.4 points and 11.6 rebounds. She was named to the Class A South all-region first team for the second straight year.

Isabella Tice, Marshwood sophomore guard: As a freshman, Tice showed she was ready for Class A competition by averaging 15 points and three steals per game, with an 81% free-throw percentage. If she continues to progress, Marshwood will be a contender.

Margo Tremblay, Lake Region senior guard: Tremblay has the big-game gene, which she proved by scoring 21 points in a B South quarterfinal win over Wells. She’ll be expected to provide most of the scoring punch for a team that expects to compete for a regional title.

Annie Whitmore, South Portland sophomore guard: After an impressive freshman season, the 5-foot-8 Whitmore is ready to take a step forward and become a top player in the class. She averaged 8.2 points, and should play a more central role this season.

Kytana Williamson, Medomak Valley senior guard: Williamson is one of the most prolific scoring threats in the KVAC and in Class B South. Last season, she averaged 18.8 points (fifth in the KVAC) and 5.2 steals (second). She could make the Panthers a regional favorite.

Kylie Young, Westbrook senior guard: A first-team all-region selection in A South last year, Young helped lead Westbrook to the South quarterfinals with 9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. She’s started since her freshman year.

Baleria Yugu, Portland senior guard: Yugu brings speed and aggressive play to her guard position and can be fearless when trying to score in transition. The AA North all-region second-teamer averaged 15 points last season and will lead a young team.

