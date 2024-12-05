Marina Bassett, Portland co-op senior forward: A Varsity Maine All-State selection the last two seasons, Bassett scored 36 goals and added 26 assists last season. Over the last two seasons, she has 66 goals and 45 assists. She’ll once again be an offensive force and should reach 100 career goals this season.

Jane Flynn, Portland co-op junior defense: One of the top offensive defenders in the state, Flynn is a two-time Varsity Maine All-State selection. She had 12 goals and 28 assists last season, including a goal and five assists in two playoff games as she helped the Beacons reach the South semifinals.

Carlin Galligan, Gorham co-op junior defense: A Fryeburg Academy junior, Galligan is one of the players the Rams are counting on to help fill the void left by the graduation of top scorer Emerson Homa. Galligan recorded 13 goals and 20 assists last season.

Azalea Grant, Gorham co-op sophomore defender: One of the top defenders in the league as a freshman last season, Grant will look to build off that debut success. She can also be an offensive force for Gorham, and scored 13 goals to go with 25 assists last season.

Libby Hooper, Portland co-op senior forward: Another strong returning player in the Beacons lineup, Hooper scored 25 goals and had 16 assists last season and was an all-state selection by the coaches association. For her career, Hooper has 52 goals and 38 assists, closing in on 100 career points.

Lucy Johnson, Cheverus senior forward: A two-time Varsity Maine All-State selection and the 2023 Player of the Year, Johnson is one of the top scorers in the state. She had 33 goals and 13 assists last season, including a pair of playoff hat tricks to help the Stags win their second straight state title. Maine’s all-time leading scorer in field hockey, she plans to play that sport at Boston University.

Advertisement

Lauren Labbe, Brunswick senior forward: Coming of a 26-goal, 14-assist season, Labbe is one of the top returning scorers in the state. She’ll provide scoring punch and leadership for a team that expects to be among the contenders for the state championship. Labbe was an all-North selection by the coaches last season.

Solveig Ledwick, Brunswick junior defense: Another top returner for the Dragons, Ledwick is a strong two-way player who earned all-North honors last season, when she scored 16 goals and added 14 assists. She has the talent to improve on that output this season.

Hope Melevsky, Falmouth/Scarborough junior forward: One of nine Scarborough players on the Falmouth/Scarborough roster, Melevsky will look to build on her strong sophomore season in which she scored 11 goals and added 11 assists. She had three goals in her first two games this season.

Lisi Palmer, Brunswick senior defense: An all-state pick by the coaches association last season, Palmer is a blue-line stalwart for the Dragons. Her 13 goals last season included a pair on the power play and one short-handed. Palmer added 11 assists.

Corinne Ramunno, Biddeford co-op junior forward: One of the top returning offensive players for the Tigers, Ramunno scored 15 goals to go with three assists as a sophomore. She’ll be a key on special teams for Biddeford after scoring three power-play goals last season.

Caroline Rousseau, Cheverus sophomore forward: One of the top newcomers in the state last season, Rousseau scored 56 points (19 goals and 37 assists, including three goals and eight assists in the playoffs) to help Cheverus win a second straight state title.

Elise Skolnekovich, Cheverus junior goalie: Playing behind All-State goalie Ella Lemieux the last two seasons, Skolnekovich saw limited action but was effective when called upon. Now, the Cheverus net is all hers. She carries a career save percentage of .897 and a sub-2.00 goals-against average into the season, and will be a key player for the two-time defending state champs.

Adelaide Strout, Yarmouth/Freeport junior defense: A returning selection to the coaches association’s all-state team, Strout scored 10 goals and had 16 assists last season. On a young team with just two seniors, Strout is a veteran who will be a leader for Yarmouth/Freeport as it goes for a third straight regional title.

Celia Zinman, Yarmouth/Freeport junior forward: On a team that lost more than 50 goals to graduation, Zinman is a top returning scoring threat. She scored 13 goals, including two on the power play, to go with 13 assists last season.

Copy the Story Link