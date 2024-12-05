Many parents who ask for help from the Press Herald Toy Fund write about intense and competing pressures they feel as the holidays approach.

They’re struggling to keep their children safe, fed and sheltered on one hand and wondering how they will be able to provide gifts and holiday joy on the other.

One recent letter to the Toy Fund describes the toll it can take.

“Like most, I have been struggling,” the mother wrote.

“I am a mom of four and I have guardianship of two other children. I have just received a cut in hours because we lost one of the buildings that I was cleaning. And I wish it didn’t happen before the holidays.

“So just recently I got a job at a day care to try to make ends meet. I have also been fighting depression. Which is not always easy. Some days are easier than others and others are harder than most.

“But I will continue to push forward. And for any help that you guys are willing to give, I am beyond grateful.

“I hope and pray for one day to not have to fill out these applications and I hope that one day I am able to help those who have helped me or even those who are like me, a struggling mom.

“Thank you.”

The Toy Fund has received a surge of requests for help this year and organizers are counting on an increase in donations from readers to provide toys and books for more than 4,000 Maine children this holiday season

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Kim in honor of Phyllis, my Mom Kimberly Banister $50

Katherine Crosson and Lynn Bailets $263.33

Peace, joy and love to all the children….especially on Christmas. Gumpy Santa $158.12

Stephen & Dayle Moreau $100

Mark Tux Turkel $150

Anonymous $200

Bonnie Craig $100

Norma Gilman $100

Marc and Martha Gagne $200

For Grampa, who loved Christmas. From his three boys. Patricia Moore $100

Linell Slaktowicz $25

Thank you for all you do to brighten families day on Christmas. Merry Christmas Robert & Becky Malley $50

In memory of Jane Place Koocher Family Charitable Fund $1,000

Michael & Kathy Duell Camire $100

Anonymous $105.52

Ann Tracy and John Kreutzberger Ann Tracy $52.91

Betts FitzGerald Elizabeth FitzGerald $263.33

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

We miss you Mom. Loving Daughter Anonymous $30

Anonymous $263.33

In memory of Austin McIntyre and Anna Pelosi Anonymous $100

Anonymous $21.35

Duncan Mixer $52.91

May these gifts bring joy! Pamela Martineau $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Julie Faure $105.52

Anonymous $100

YEAR TO DATE: $18,883.11

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

