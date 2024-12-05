I knew a man who used to take his saw into the Maine woods to cut down the dead and dying trees and haul them home to be his wood pile. His wood stove emitted greenhouse gases, but the live trees he left standing still benefit the forest, the air and us. He only chopped down the trees that needed to be felled and carried them home for a good use. He minimized the damage to nature, helped the woods thrive and stayed fit.

More than 20 years ago, he was one of the first to build a home “off the grid” that was electrified by solar panels. It was before solar storage batteries became commonplace. Information about ingenious use of golf cart, marine and recycled telephone station batteries was traded freely with others who had homestead inclinations. Land “off the grid” was much less expensive and technology was making it more attractive. It wasn’t cheap. The price of a solar watt was $15 when it first came to market. Today, a much improved solar watt is $2.71 or less. Solar is dependable and the least expensive energy on the planet. Opposition to it has all but disappeared.

Kudos to the pioneers of sustainable living, who have given us the confidence to make solar energy doable and climate solutions attainable.

Jan Kubiac

Hyannis, Mass.

Copy the Story Link