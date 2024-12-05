I was pleased the Press Herald emphasized that the letter signed by 100 rabbis to boycott Portland was purchased, that local Jewish activists were an integral part of the effort behind the Portland City Council’s vote to divest from Israel-related businesses, and that the vote won’t affect Portland finances (“More than 100 rabbis call for Portland boycott,” Nov. 26).

Further, it must be stressed that divestment from Israel is a political maneuver and has absolutely no connection to religious hatred. The assertion that divestment is inherently antisemitic is pure make-believe. Jews worldwide understand this. There are Holocaust survivors, families of survivors and pious Jews who grew up in Zionist communities, rabbis, even numerous Israeli Jews, who condemn the politics of apartheid and genocide while maintaining their faith and culture. Labeling them antisemitic is more falsehood.

There has been a chilling resurfacing of open antisemitism and related violence in the U.S. over the last decade, but the FBI reports that flourishing Nazi/white supremacist groups are the threat. Some Jews may be uncomfortable with the growing worldwide condemnation of Zionist politics, but the true threat posed by those who would harm any Jew or person of color must not be confused with “feeling threatened” by criticism of Israeli government extremism. There is a clear legal distinction between “feeling threatened” and being threatened. Peace and justice activists are not engaged in violence, and anyone promoting violence has no place within this effort to enact political change.

Paul Cunningham

South Portland

