Did you get your heart’s desire?

This holiday season, thousands of children and plain folks, like me, will make wishes for items to please their heart’s desire. While for children, such wishes may simply extend to toys, ponies, games and mobile phones. But for some plain folks, however, and not me, they will desire a $10,000 guitar, or a $100,000 watch, or a pair of $399 gold sneakers, or a $100 silver coin, all items branded and sold by a moron, who will return to the White House in 2025. For plain folks wanting to purchase any or all of these items, there is yet still another step to completely fulfilling their heart’s desire. What could that step be?

H.L. Mencken knows what the answer is, because he once told us … “On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” So, plain folks, but not me, your heart’s desire has been granted. Happy holidays?

John M Mishler,

Harpswell

L.L.Bean needs to stand up to Citibank on climate

Our grandchildren’s climate future requires a rapid transition to a clean energy economy. Third Act Maine continues to call for L.L.Bean to write an open letter to Citibank telling them to stop funding new fossil fuel infrastructure. On Black Friday, 10 of us from Third Act were in front of the L.L.Bean retail store with signs saying, “PATAGONIA PUTS PLANET OVER PROFIT,” and with a question, “L.L.Bean: HOW ABOUT YOU?”

Third Act Maine is a group of more than 1,000 elders throughout the state working for a better climate future. L.L.Bean has an opportunity to help better our climate future by telling Citibank to stop funding new fossil fuel infrastructure.

Science tells us that we are in a climate emergency. We all need to acknowledge that truth, as inconvenient as that truth may be.

William Rixon,

Freeport

