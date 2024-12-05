William Harwood, Maine’s public advocate who has represented utility ratepayers for the past three years, said Thursday he will retire at the end of January.

Harwood, 72, was an energy and utilities lawyer for 42 years and an advisor in the Governor’s Energy Office before he was appointed public advocate by Gov. Janet Mills in 2022. He said he will turn his attention to family and friends.

“I’ve shortchanged them,” Harwood said in an interview.

His immediate task, he said, will be to work with his successor to ensure a smooth transition. The governor’s office said Mills will likely announce her nominee next week. The nomination must be confirmed by the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee and Senate.

Harwood said a top priority of the Office of the Public Advocate will be to work with the Legislature in 2025 on issues related to energy and the state’s electricity and gas utilities.

He also said competitive electricity providers that entered the market when Maine deregulated energy in the early 2000s must continue to be watched carefully. The Public Utilities Commission in October ordered Electricity Maine, a competitive electricity provider, to refund $6 million to about 20,000 current and former customers and pay a $315,000 penalty over practices criticized by regulators and Harwood.

Advertisement

Competitive electricity providers have been in Harwood’s sights over high prices charged to customers. A recent state report said more than three-fourths of residential customers of competitive electricity providers paid more last year than if they had purchased standard offer service.

“It’s a frustrating area,” Harwood said.

And he said the consumer advocate must watch public subsidies for renewable energy. The cost to utility customers for Maine’s offshore wind research project in the Gulf of Maine is the subject of negotiations among state regulators, the project’s developers and the Office of the Public Advocate.

“We’ve got to move ahead with it,” Harwood said.

Without offshore wind, Mainers “haven’t got a prayer” to meet the state’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

Copy the Story Link