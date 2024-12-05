ROCKLAND – Eileen Marie (Hare) Nuppula died peacefully on Nov. 22, 2024, at Breakwater Commons. She was born May 5, 1947 in Rockland, to Charles Hare and Eleanor (Schute) Hare.

A dedicated teacher and avid gardener, she was talented in many things and exemplified self-sufficiency. After graduating from Rockport High School, she earned her education degree from the U Maine Orono in 1969 and went on to teach for 39 years. When her family car broke down, Eileen met Jerry Nuppula as his family stopped to help. This chance encounter would lead to a lifetime love sealed with a wedding on April 5, 1969.

﻿After settling in Hollis, she was a devoted third grade teacher for over 30 years at Waterboro Elementary. She helped start the drama program and a student run school store that raised money for needed class supplies. This detailed planning, and can-do spirit, was a given with Eileen and her trusty, bottomless purse.

An avid gardener, she fed her family almost the whole year from her huge vegetable garden and created a beautiful yard with classic flowers and delightful niches. She was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, cross stitcher, and crafter. Eileen’s baking skills were phenomenal and are missed daily by her family. She also sang soprano and played the piano. She passed her love of reading and libraries to her daughter who has passed it onto her grandson (thanks Grammy!). After retiring, Eileen and Jerry moved back to her beloved Midcoast area in 2007 where she joined the Knox County Retired Educators and a choir.

Eileen was predeceased by her husband Jerry Nuppula in 2008, her brother Charlie Hare in 2023, and her parents. She will be missed by her son Jeremy Nuppula, her daughter Kara Nuppula Rubel; grandson Finn Rubel; sisters-in-law, Sharold Bowman, Tambra Hare; niece Nychole Hare, nephews, RC Hare, Zachary Hare, Nathan Bowman, and Benjamin Bowman; and more family.

Visitation is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Burpee, Hutchins, & Carpenter Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland, where a celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to your local library or a local student

in need fund

