A rare collection of 19th-century tintype photograph albums was donated to the Scarborough Historical Society by Nancy Libby MacLean, a descendent of the Libby family, which for over seven generations resided in North Scarborough on the Nonesuch Meadows Farm. Joshua Libby first settled the farm with his wife, Hannah Larrabee Libby, in 1755, and members of that family have owned the farm, part of which is the Nonesuch River Golf Club, in an unbroken line to this day.

“This collection of 19th-century albums is somewhat unique in that so many of the images are identified with handwriting in the albums,” said Linda Snow McLoon, the society’s digital collection archivist, in a press release announcing the gift. “So often in wonderful 19th-century albums we have no idea who the people in the pictures are. These individual images will be included into our digital collection because their names can be entered into the collection’s index.”

The tintype images in the small albums measure only three-quarters of an inch square, too small for the historical society’s scanner to copy properly, so the Osher Map Library on the University of Maine’s Portland campus was enlisted to photograph them for the society’s collections.

Don Taylor, the historical society’s historian, remarked on the amazing clarity of the faces from the tiny tintypes after the map library’s photography process.

“Descendants are always thrilled when they can see an image of an early relative. We’re very pleased with the reproduction job done by the Osher Map Library,” he said.

