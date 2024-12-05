A storm that brought snow to inland areas overnight is now bringing a mix of snow and rain along the coast in time for a messy morning commute.

The winter storm has prompted delayed openings of schools and state government offices.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of western and central Maine where snow accumulation is expected to reach 3 to 7 inches. In Portland and along the southern coast, less than two inches of snow is expected to mix with rain.

The snow and rain that moved into the area overnight will continue to taper off throughout the morning.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph on the Maine Turnpike from the New Hampshire line to mile 109 because of snow.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that state offices will open at 11 a.m. to help employees get to work safely.

Advertisement

“As winter weather returns to Maine, it’s a good time to make sure you have the proper supplies to deal with snow and ice at home and in your car. Drive safely, and remember, always give plenty of room to road crews and emergency responders,” she said in a statement.

District and superior courts in Augusta, Farmington, Lewiston, Rumford, Skowhegan, and Franklin and Oxford counties will open late on Thursday.

A handful of school districts in central Maine have announced school will be closed for the day. In southern areas, several school districts — including RSU 6 in Buxton and RSU 57 in Waterboro — will open two hours late.

There were no delays or cancellations reported Thursday morning at the Portland International Jetport.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link