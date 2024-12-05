A storm that brought snow to inland areas overnight is now bringing a mix of snow and rain along the coast in time for a messy morning commute.
The winter storm has prompted delayed openings of schools and state government offices.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of western and central Maine where snow accumulation is expected to reach 3 to 7 inches. In Portland and along the southern coast, less than two inches of snow is expected to mix with rain.
The snow and rain that moved into the area overnight will continue to taper off throughout the morning.
The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph on the Maine Turnpike from the New Hampshire line to mile 109 because of snow.
Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that state offices will open at 11 a.m. to help employees get to work safely.
“As winter weather returns to Maine, it’s a good time to make sure you have the proper supplies to deal with snow and ice at home and in your car. Drive safely, and remember, always give plenty of room to road crews and emergency responders,” she said in a statement.
District and superior courts in Augusta, Farmington, Lewiston, Rumford, Skowhegan, and Franklin and Oxford counties will open late on Thursday.
A handful of school districts in central Maine have announced school will be closed for the day. In southern areas, several school districts — including RSU 6 in Buxton and RSU 57 in Waterboro — will open two hours late.
There were no delays or cancellations reported Thursday morning at the Portland International Jetport.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.