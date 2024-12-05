A Windham man charged in connection to a deadly shooting on Forest Avenue this summer has pleaded not guilty.

Kaleb Cidre, 22, of Windham, appeared for his arraignment in Cumberland County Superior Court on Thursday morning. He faces two counts of elevated aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit elevated aggravated assault – Class A and B crimes.

Cidre posted his $10,000 cash bail and is no longer in custody, Superior Court Justice John O’Neil Jr. said at the hearing. He does not currently have an attorney and was represented by Corey Stone, the lawyer of the day

He is one of five men who were arrested in November, months after Aaron Karp, 47, of Naples was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Susan McHugh, 54, of Gray. Karp has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

Details about the shooting were revealed at Karp’s bail hearing in September. Prosecutors say it stemmed from a dispute between two motorcycle clubs on the back patio of a bar in Westbrook and escalated into a fight in a parking lot at Morrill’s Corner, which involved two-pound mini-sledgehammers, a police-style baton and switchblade.

Portland police detective Jeffrey Tully said he saw Karp fire nine rounds toward McHugh on surveillance camera footage after she fired her husband’s gun at a group of people associated with the Outlaws. Prosecutors say the group was attacking McHugh’s family and their friend, who are members of FSU, another motorcycle club.

At Thursday’s hearing, O’Neil said Cidre is accused of being a co-conspirator with Karp by bringing a dangerous weapon to the parking lot and causing serious bodily injury to McHugh’s husband, Troy, and their friend, William Holmes. Both men were brought to the hospital with skull fractures.

Cidre was ordered not to have contact with Karp, the victims and the other suspects facing charges of elevated aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit assault including: Jason Keenan, 45, of Bath; James Moody, 30, of Bowdoin; Caleb Pelkey, 33, of Portland; and Nathan Walsh, 48, of Lewiston. They are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

Police are still trying to find a sixth man, Kristofer Haken, 45, of Londonberry, New Hampshire, who they say is “dangerous and may be armed” and may be affiliated with the Outlaws motorcycle club.

While it’s not clear exactly how the other suspects are connected to the shooting, at least some of them were among the men fighting in the parking lot.

