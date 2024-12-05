BRUNSWICK — During the first quarter, the Bowdoin women’s basketball team looked like a team that hadn’t played in 10 days, but in the end the No. 7 Polar Bears were able to squeak out a 76-71 win over Bates on Thursday evening.

Bowdoin forward Abbie Quinn led all scorers with 25 points, while point guard Sydney Jones notched a double-double (22 points, 11 rebounds) and sank three 3-pointers, including a halftime buzzer-beater.

Bates’ last lead was early in the third quarter but they were able to wittle a 10-point deficit down to one in the final minute. The Bobcats were outrebounded, 47-27, and went 11 of 19 from the free-throw line. The Polar Bears shot 18 of 23 from the foul line.

Bowdoin remains undefeated at 5-0, while Bates drops to 6-2.

Alexandra Lang led the Bobcats with 24 points. Elsa Daulerio added 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

