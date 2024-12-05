“Maker” is a loose term — and that’s intentional.

“Making is exploratory,” said Megan Phillips, who teaches third and fourth graders at Bath’s Brightfield School. “It’s the process of taking an idea, believing in it and bringing it to fruition.”

This year, Phillips organized a holiday craft fair featuring the work of nearly a dozen young artisans.

Related Midcoast craftsmen get swept up by tools for choring

The idea emerged when Phillips recognized the diverse talents throughout the Midcoast. She teamed up with local artisans to create an economics course that inspired her students to develop products.

On Dec. 11 from 2-5 p.m., the school will host its inaugural Makers Market featuring homemade gifts, such as oyster shell ornaments, wine cork buoy trinkets, dog treats and reusable hand warmers.

Think “Shark Tank” meets elementary school.

Advertisement

“We focused on the connection between the head, heart and hands,” Phillips said. “In hopes of inspiring the next generation of Maine makers.”

‘What impact do I want to make?’

The market is just the icing on the cake.

Phillips created a lesson plan that encouraged deep discussions about the flow of money in communities and the triple bottom line.

To help her class get started, she created a 3D wire sculpture. The diorama illustrates how actions create ripples, encouraging students to write personal narratives and reflect on the question, “What impact do I want to make?”

The students quickly realized they needed financial support. They met with Mel Christensen Fletcher, the head of Brightfield School, who acted as a loan officer. She agreed to give each child $20 to fund their projects. That cash went toward buying materials at Rocky’s Ace Hardware, Shaw’s, Bath Natural Market, Renys in Bath, The Mix in Brunswick and JoAnn Fabrics in Topsham.

Then, it came time to study the art of craft.

Advertisement

The first fieldwork trip was to Dandelion Spring Farm in Bowdoinham, where students explored the farm ecosystem, learned about input and output mapping, and about the importance of product diversity in a small business. Later, they attended the Common Ground Fair in Unity, participating in a scavenger hunt and interviewing vendors in the Fine Arts and Crafts Tent.

They visited the studio of Brightfield Art and Music teacher Emily Bell-Hoerth in Wiscasset, where she shared her artistic process, including how she manages materials, time and pricing for handmade items. They also learned from Stacy Linehan, the owner of TREATS in Wiscasset, who demonstrated making palmiers while discussing the challenges of running a small bakery and the distinction between wholesaling and retailing.

The children conducted an inventory of the commercial districts in Bath and Wiscasset, classifying each shop as offering goods, services or both. They compiled data to create an educational map.

To enhance their learning experience, Bath Savings Institution even welcomed the class for an exploration of the role of a bank in a small community, including information about bank jobs, savings and checking accounts, and commercial lending.

Each activity was linked to classroom literacy.

After discussing the obligation to repay borrowed money, the class read a book about paying it forward. Phillips highlighted the triple bottom line — people, profit and the planet—noting that every decision as a maker impacts economics, society and the environment.

Advertisement

Students also promoted the event by writing over 70 postcards to local businesses. In doing so, they practiced proper noun usage and epistolary etiquette.

Incorporating money management curricula

“Students were surprised to learn that businesses earned less than expected,” Phillips said. “This raised questions about motivation. Many owners felt they were fulfilling a role — creating community or providing essential services — which justified keeping their doors open. Connecting with people mattered more to them than generating a profit.”

Phillips pointed out that financial skills are often overlooked in school curricula. And yet, money management is essential for self-sufficiency and discipline.

After receiving a $20 loan, the students planned their budget before engaging with merchants.

“Each maker created an input-output map, predicting their needs and what they could afford,” Phillips said. “The school loan covered tools like mixing bowls but not essential ingredients like coconut oil for dog treats.”

In the classroom, the students recorded their expenses and placed their receipts in an envelope. As with any loan, the borrowed money must be repaid. Profits over $20 at the upcoming market will be donated to the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, chosen by the students.

Advertisement

A sneak peek at market offerings

In art class, Bell-Hoerth guided the students through crafting activities like block printing and needle felting, but many already had ideas for their projects.

“Doing all the work themselves fostered a sense of ownership,” Phillips said. “It was lovely to watch. If asked, I was there to help, but tried to give them the freedom to do what felt right.”

The only advice given to the class was to create a balanced market experience with various goods — and that there will be.

On Nov. 15, The Times Record was invited to meet the makers and get a behind-the-scenes look at the products mid-creation.

Samara Lee, making hand warmers, said it took her a few times to get the hang of the sewing machine, but errors along the way helped guide her. A few desks over, Marlow Green agreed; “mistakes happen, but they teach you how to get better,” he said.

Indigo Sanders-Stoyle showed off her felt ornaments.

Advertisement

“My prototype was a candy cane,” she said, pointing to her woolen design. “I use a cookie cutter to get the shape right, and it’s not easy because the fibers slide so easily. As I’ve improved, I’ve made a star and snowflake.”

Rory Levesque made ornaments with oyster shells found along the Damariscotta River. He painted some with the Maine 1901 flag design elements (tree and star) and others with holiday décor.

“Ms. Phillips’s friend lives on the coast, so she donated these,” said Levesque, holding up a shell. “I live by the water, too, and now that I know how to make these, I can keep it up even after the market.”

Gus Ahlat hopes to do the same. He wanted to learn how to make duct tape wallets and found an easy method after watching a YouTube video.

“Now, if I ever lose my wallet or want to give someone a wallet, I have the skills,” Ahlat said.

Cultivating community

Two summers ago, the Brightfield School consisted of two-by-four–framed walls that quickly became an addition to the United Methodist Church, thanks to the generosity of parents and community members.

Advertisement

“Our school is a product of the community,” said Phillips, highlighting the event sponsors: Spine Strong Physical Therapy in South Portland, North of the Border in Wiscasset, Sundara Yoga in Brunswick and Bath Savings Institution in Bath. “This market embodies our gratitude, providing a welcoming space for people of all ages to connect meaningfully.”

Rooted in place-based learning, the school encourages students to connect with nature and their community to better understand the world. A task that requires flexibility and fresh air.

The outdoor classroom is used year-round for recess and lunches, with foldable Crazy Creek chairs for seating during meals and lessons. Due to intentionally small class sizes, with about 12 students in each grade, teachers can easily organize field trips, as Phillips did in preparation for the Makers Market.

“Mixed-age classrooms offer great benefits,” Fletcher said. “They offer mentorship opportunities and allow younger students to engage with advanced material they might not typically encounter. The curriculum follows a two-year cycle, so students involved in the Makers Market will work on a new project next year.”

Fletcher praised the apprenticeship element of Phillips’s economics unit. Interacting with Midcoast artisans goes beyond exchanging skills.

“It demonstrates the relevance of the trade,” she said.

On Nov. 18, Hilary Crowell, the owner of Cultivated Threads, visited the class and offered advice on organizing the market for the best experience for visitors and vendors.

“In the short hour I spent with them, it was clear they were tremendously invested in the event and their role in it,” Crowell said. “I was impressed by their questions, which showed that they understood the broader picture.”

To learn more about enrollment in Brightfield School, visit brightfieldschool.org/apply/admissions. You can also support the students at their first Makers Market from 2-5 p.m. next Wednesday at 340 Oak Grove Avenue in Bath.

Copy the Story Link