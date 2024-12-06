Gideon Ahrens, Yarmouth senior midfielder

Luke Cunniffe, Windham senior forward

Landon Dominski, Greely junior goalie

Cooper Mallar, Scarborough senior forward

Ronan Mas, Portland senior back

Makili Matty, Traip Academy senior midfielder

Baptista Muanda, Portland junior midfielder

Owen Piesik, Greely senior forward

Zeus Rankin, Biddeford senior midfielder

Sam Rogers, Windham senior forward

Owen Spera, Gorham senior forward

biddeford tigers, greely rangers, portland bulldogs, scarborough red storm, traip rangers, windham eagles, yarmouth clippers

