Gideon Ahrens, Yarmouth senior midfielder
Luke Cunniffe, Windham senior forward
Landon Dominski, Greely junior goalie
Cooper Mallar, Scarborough senior forward
Ronan Mas, Portland senior back
Makili Matty, Traip Academy senior midfielder
Baptista Muanda, Portland junior midfielder
Owen Piesik, Greely senior forward
Zeus Rankin, Biddeford senior midfielder
Sam Rogers, Windham senior forward
Owen Spera, Gorham senior forward
