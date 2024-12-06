Colby Bennett, Camden Hills senior midfielder: Bennett recorded 21 goals and nine assists to help the Windjammers win the Class A state championship. He was named to the Maine Soccer Coaches Association Class A North team and was a KVAC Class A first-team selection. Bennett is looking to play in college but hasn’t committed yet.

Luke Cunniffe, Windham senior forward: Cunniffe was named the SMAA forward of the year after totaling 15 goals and eight assists. He was also named to MSCA’s Class A South regional team. Next season, he will play at Bates College.

Landon Dominski, Greely junior goalkeeper: Dominski allowed just six goals to help the Rangers win the Class B championship. He had 13 shutouts, which helped him earn spots on the WMC Class B first team and the MSCA’s Class B South regional team.

Ethan Goodrich, Waterville junior midfield: The Purple Panthers were a high-scoring team, and Goodrich contributed 19 goals and 19 assists. He was an MSCA Class B North regional selection and was named to the KVAC Class B North first team.

Cooper Mallar, Scarborough senior forward: Mallar helped the Red Storm reach the Class A final by recording 14 goal and eight assists. He was honored by being named to the MCSA Class A South team and SMAA first team.

Oscar Martinez, John Bapst senior midfielder: Martinez scored 17 goals and added eight assists to help the Crusaders to a spot in the Class B state championship game. He was on the MSCA Class B North regional team and was a Penobscot Valley Conference first-teamer.

Tegra Mbele, Lewiston senior forward: The forward had 21 goals and six assists for the Blue Devils. He was named to the MSCA’s Class A North All-Region Team and KVAC Class A first team.

Baptista Muanda, Portland junior midfielder: Muanda set up his teammates with 14 assists while scoring seven times. He was named to the MSCA’s Class A South regional team and SMAA first team.

Tanner Oathout, Mt. View junior forward: The KVAC Class B/C Player of the Year led all 11-man soccer players in the state with 44 goals and 12 assists while being named to the MSCA Class C North All-Region Team. Mt. View Coach Burn Farris said: “I’ve been coaching for six years and he’s one of, if not the best, skilled soccer player I’ve coached.”

Owen Piesik, Greely senior midfielder: Piesik was the WMC Class B Player of the Year and was named to the MSCA Class B South team after helping the Rangers win the state championship over John Bapst. Piesik had 16 goals and 10 assists.

Sam Rogers, Windham senior forward: Like his teammate, Luke Cunniffe, Rogers scored 15 goals and added eight assists. Rogers was on the SMAA first team and was an MSCA Class A South selection.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Hurley, Camden Hills: Hurley has been at the helm of the Windjammers for 15 seasons, and after years of falling just short in regional and state finals, Hurley led Camden Hills to the Class A state championship with a 1-0 win over Scarborough. The Windjammers went 16-1-1 and only allowed nine goals.

