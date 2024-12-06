WISCASSET — More than a dozen Lincoln County jurors were asked Friday to look at a picture of a 3-year-old girl in a pink shirt and a plastic crown, smiling up at the camera.

Over the next week, they will have to decide whether a 30-year-old man who was dating her mother is responsible for her death.

Makinzlee Handrahan was found dead in her bed in Edgecomb on Christmas morning in 2022.

Her mother Faith Lewis, 32, was preparing the household for Christmas while battling the flu, prosecutors said Friday. Makinzlee was sick, too. The girl had been in bed most of Christmas Eve, never getting up to eat or use the restroom.

At some point that night, police suspect that Lewis’s boyfriend, Tyler Witham-Jordan, beat her with a hairbrush, dragged her into the bedroom and left her in the bottom bunk, where she slept in the room with his own 9-year-old daughter.

The state said they found his hat wedged between Makinzlee’s pillows, next to where her body was found, and blood stains with both his and Makinzlee’s DNA profiles.

The state has promised the jury will see text messages between the couple, reports from police interviews, DNA evidence tying Witham-Jordan to Makinzlee’s murder and compelling testimony from Lewis.

“Makinzlee was not able to speak for herself,” Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue said in opening statements. “But her injuries, and the evidence, leave a trail. And that trail leads directly, and only, to this defendant.”

Witham-Jordan pleaded not guilty to one count of depraved indifference murder in January. He was arrested nearly 10 months after Makinzlee was found dead. In that time, both he and Lewis’s family complained about the “radio silence” surrounding the state’s investigation.

Now at trial almost two years after her death, his trio of defense attorneys aren’t just saying that he’s innocent — they say Lewis killed her daughter.

Prosecutors have previously said they consider Lewis a victim, not a suspect. She was not in court Friday and is scheduled to testify next week.

The trial will be grueling, lawyers on both side admitted. They spent almost the entire week selecting a jury, who was briefed multiple times before Friday that the case would be uncomfortable. Jurors will see images from Makinzlee’s autopsy, in which she is covered in bruises and some blood, a large clump of her hair missing.

Prosecutors plan to hone in on Witham-Jordan’s drug use, since they believe the beating happened when he was suffering opioid withdrawal. The day before Makinzlee was found, Bogue said Witham-Jordan had bought drugs from someone only to discover later that day that they were fake.

Paramedics who were called the next morning testified Friday about Witham-Jordan angrily shouting “what the (expletive)” while standing over Makinzlee’s body.

“It was very loud. It seemed to me like he was angry,” recalled Nicholas Bryant, one of the first paramedics on scene.

Witham-Jordan’s lawyers pointed out that in one paramedic’s report about the day of the incident, they wrote that it seemed Witham-Jordan had been performing CPR.

“He’s short fused. He’s agitated. He’s grouchy,” said Bogue. “That’s the evidence you’re going to see and hear.”

His attorneys have promised a full fledged attack on Lewis’s character, focused on her mental health and alleged discrepancies in her multiple interviews with police.

James Howaniec, one of the defense lawyers, said jurors won’t hear from “a single witness in this household, this crowded small household” that saw Witham-Jordan kill Makinzlee, including his 9-year-old daughter who slept in the same room.

He said the jury will see several texts from 2:30 that morning, in which Lewis tells Witham-Jordan — who was smoking in their parking lot — that she was worried Makinzlee could be “so sick that she doesn’t wake up,” yet she never walked across the hall to check on her daughter. She also had a baby monitor in Makinzlee’s room, which Howaniec said showed her Makinzlee’s bed the entire night.

“By the end of this trial you will have far more questions about Faith Lewis’s culpability in this murder than you will about Tyler’s,” said Howaniec. “And at that time we will ask you to return a verdict of not guilty.”

This story will be updated.

