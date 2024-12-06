LIZALYN BOUDREAU, Junior – Field hockey

* All-State

* WMC Division I Player of the Year

* WMC all-star, first-team

Boudreau is one of the state’s special talents, even if the average fan might not know it.

She doesn’t score a lot of goals, despite having a hand in many of her teammates’ tallies, but she’s a magician with the ball on her stick and she impacts the contest all over the field for one of the state’s premier programs.

Boudreau was a second-team league all-star as a freshman, playing an integral role on a Falcons squad which came of age faster than anyone expected, making it all the way to the Class B state final before losing by a goal to Lawrence.

Her sophomore season was even better, as Boudreau and her teammates got back to the state game and this time, prevailed, capturing the first championship in program history.

This year, Freeport won every regular season contest and its first two playoff games, extending the longest win streak in program history, and while Boudreau’s offensive stats were modest (two goals, three assists), her overall impact was monumental.

“If we were to count second assists, she would be our leader,” said Falcons coach Marcia Wood. “She had a hand in so many goals this year.”

Freeport would be upset by Yarmouth in the Class B South Final, but the good news is that Boudreau, who received multiple postseason honors yet again, and many of her talented teammates are back for one more season.

Rest assured, the 2025 Falcons will be hungry to return to the pinnacle.

Lizalyn Boudreau, Freeport’s Fall Athlete of the Year, will make sure of that. Her final high school season figures to be dominant. And triumphant.

Coach Marcia Wood’s comment: “Lizalyn is really the backbone of our program and doesn’t get enough credit with how talented and important she is. From defense to offense, the way she moves up the field is graceful, yet fierce. She never gives up on the ball. One moment you think she’s lost the ball and the next second she has it right back. Her commitment to improve her game is inspiring. Teammates, fans and coaches always comment on how fun it is to watch her play. She is truly one of a kind.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Lizalyn Boudreau (field hockey)

* 2022 Piper Williams (field hockey)

* 2021 Kyla Havey (field hockey)

* 2020 Ally Randall (field hockey)

• 2019 Catriona Gould (soccer)

• 2018 Alexa Koenig (field hockey)

• 2017 Lily Horne (cross country)

• 2016 Alexa Koenig (field hockey)

• 2015 Morgan Karnes (field hockey)

• 2014 Abby Smith (field hockey)

• 2013 Livvy Dimick (soccer)

• 2012 Jocelyn Davee (soccer)

• 2011 Kayla Thurlow (field hockey)

• 2010 Lauren Easler (cross country)

• 2009 Hannah Schuchert (field hockey)

• 2008 Molly Susla (cross country)

• 2007 Hannah Schuchert (field hockey)

• 2006 Molly Susla (cross country)

• 2005 Kelsey Nichols (cross country)

• 2004 Lucy Garrec (cross country)

• 2003 Dani O’Rourke-Suchoff (cross country)

• 2002 Michelle Peters (field hockey)

• 2001 Amy Morejon (soccer)

TEDDY PETERS, Senior – Football

• Class D all-star, defensive first-team

* Class D all-star, offensive second-team

* Team MVP

Peters showed grit, a flair for the dramatic and he was essentially a coach on the field for a Falcons’ squad that got back to the playoffs this autumn.

Peters started out as a wide receiver, then moved under center as a junior. He made the all-star team after helping Freeport get to the semifinals. He also was a key member of the secondary on defense.

Advertisement

This fall, Peters put up some big numbers, rushing for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns on 130 carries, while also passing for 625 yards and with four TDs. On defense, Peters registered 43 tackles and had five deflections.

Highlights included two rushing touchdowns, including the decisive score, in a season-opening win over Dirigo, two TD runs and a touchdown pass in a victory over Maranacook and three rushing scores in a win over Poland.

The Falcons suffered a painful, one-point playoff loss to Oak Hill, despite two Peters touchdown runs.

“Teddy was the best player we had this year,” said Freeport coach Paul St. Pierre. “His individual performances helped us achieve a winning season and his leadership helped us win the Class D South Sportsmanship Award.”

Teddy Peters, Freeport’s Fall Athlete of the Year, was the definition of a field general. A tremendous leader who came up with the big play time and again. That’s quite a legacy to leave.

Coach Paul St. Pierre’s comment: “Teddy worked extremely hard in the offseason in the weight room and attending football camps. He is a student of the game and was an extension of the coaches on the field. He constantly played through pain and injuries and inspired his teammates to play with grit and toughness. He watched more game film than any other player and would always have a contributing opinion on the weekly gameplan. I will miss his dedication to details, his constant pursuit of improvement, his knowledge of the game, his toughness and his ability to run hard through the line and make plays with his legs.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Eli Spaulding (golf)

* 2022 Henry Horne (cross country)

* 2021 Eli Spaulding (golf)

* 2020 Matt Kempf (golf)

• 2019 Gabe Wagner (soccer)

• 2018 Shea Wagner (soccer)

• 2017 Ethan Sclar (golf)

• 2016 Josh Burke (football)

• 2015 Chandler Vincent (cross country)

• 2014 Chandler Vincent (cross country)

• 2013 Ben MacMillan (football)

• 2012 Dan Burke (football)

• 2011 Jack Dawe (soccer)

• 2010 James Purdy (football)

• 2009 Miguel Beckles (football)

• 2008 Cody Bartlett (soccer)

• 2007 Jon Klages (football)

• 2006 Luke Charest (soccer)

• 2005 Elliott Townsend (soccer)

• 2004 Jeff Smith (soccer)

• 2003 Josh Zolla (cross country)

• 2002 Chris Vigliotta (soccer)

• 2001 Scott Newell (golf)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

