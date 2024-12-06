TOPSHAM – Julie Petrie saw the players she had coming back for her Mt. Ararat High girls’ basketball team and knew that continuity, athleticism and basketball IQ would be big strengths.

In the season opener Friday night, the Eagles also showed that their defense is as good as ever.

Mt. Ararat’s 61-15 victory over Greely showcased a new wrinkle from the Class A South finalists – a swarming, full-court press that harassed the Rangers’ ball handlers, forced turnovers on both ends of the court and made a slow shooting start nothing more than a speed bump.

Already a preseason favorite in the region, the Eagles looked formidable.

“We’ve put in a few new things,” Petrie said. “We’ve decided to use our experience and try some new stuff. They’re willing to learn. … (It) gives us a new look and allows us to use our defensive intensity to our ability.”

Defense was already going to be a strength for the Eagles. Mt. Ararat allowed 37.6 points per game last season, third-best among KVAC Class AA and A teams. With most of their key players back, the Eagles expect their defense to even better.

Advertisement

“We all can score,” said senior guard Cali Pomerleau, who led the team with 19 points, “but our defense is what can really win us those big games.”

That defense rarely looked last year the way it did Friday, however. From the opening possession, the Eagles swarmed the Rangers for every foot of the court, hassling them into turnovers or one wild pass after another in an effort to escape the chaos.

“I joke around all the time that we want to add to our bag of tricks, so this is something we toyed with last year but didn’t really execute it,” Petrie said. “But having the group that we do, and that experience, just makes them trust each other more so we can do different things and give things different looks.”

Related Have high school sports news delivered to your inbox each morning by subscribing to the Varsity Maine Newsletter

The press was hectic, but also coordinated. While players like Pomerleau, Kayleigh Wagg, Jenna and Jaelyn Jensen (13 points), Emma Berry and Kennedy Lampert swooped in on ballhandlers, forwards Julianna Allen and Avery Beal were ready to harass Greely when the ball did get pushed beyond half court.

In the first quarter alone, Mt. Ararat forced eight turnovers and held Greely to two points on 1-for-9 shooting. The Rangers, a young team with only one senior, started cold and never found a rhythm.

Sophia Littel and Avery Bush led Greely with five points apiece.

Advertisement

“We haven’t been practicing it a ton, but I just think we all know each other so well and we really communicate on the court,” said Pomerleau, who had six steals. “I think any defense we throw out, we can run really well because we talk and rotate really well together.”

At one point in the first quarter, Wagg had steals on three straight possessions. Mt. Ararat actually scuffled from the field, missing its first four shots and seven of its first eight. But by wreaking havoc defensively, the Eagles built a 12-2 lead, then extended it to 31-7 by halftime.

“We talk about it a lot. If one person’s doing it, everyone has to do it, or it’s not going to work. It’s important,” Wagg said.

How does it feel bringing one wave of pressure after another?

“I just have to keep telling myself to move,” Wagg said. “Yeah, my legs are tired. But if I keep going, then we can get to the other end easily.”

With eight to nine players that log extensive minutes, the Eagles are built for a fast-paced style. And for a team looking to build off its first trip to a regional final, pressure defense could be a useful card in the biggest games.

“We’re kind of doing a whole zone as a team now, and I feel like the defensive intensity from everybody’s just bumped up a little more,” Jenna Jensen said. “We’re all really close, too, it’s almost like a family-like atmosphere … and I think that helps a lot in the game.”

Copy the Story Link