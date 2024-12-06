Charlotte Belanger, Thornton Academy senior midfielder

Anneliese Collin, Portland senior midfielder

Ashley Connolly, Gorham senior midfielder

Delia Fravert, Scarborough senior forward

Elsa Freeman, Deering senior forward

Stella Jarvais, Windham senior midfielder

Abby Lennox, Greely senior forward

Noelle Mallory, Cape Elizabeth junior forward

Sophia Rinaldi, Scarborough senior goalie

Emily Robbins, North Yarmouth Academy senior midfielder

Emily Talbot, Windham senior forward

