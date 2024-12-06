Donald Trump lost the state of Maine with 45.5% of the vote in 2024. Sen. Susan Collins was reelected to the Senate in 2020 with 51% of the vote. Collins must decide: does she work for Trump, or for the people of Maine?

Collins is off to a good start. She is reportedly one of four Republican senators who sunk the nomination of Matt Gaetz to serve as attorney general. Given the serious drug and underage sex accusations against Gaetz, Collins deserves praise for her opposition.

Collins needs to oppose more unfit nominees. Pete Hegseth, the Fox News personality nominated to be secretary of defense, faces serious allegations of sexual abuse.

Maine has the highest percentage of Medicare enrollees in the country. Trump’s nominee as secretary of health and human services is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccine crusader who is promising a radical overhaul of Medicare. Trump’s nominee to oversee the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is Dr. Mehmet Oz, best known as a television personality who offered quack medical cures.

A Trump advisor told ABC News, “If you are on the wrong side of the vote, you’re buying yourself a primary … That is all. And, there’s a guy named Elon Musk who is going to finance it.” A guy named Elon Musk who is the world’s richest man. He is openly threatening United States senators. Let’s see how Collins responds.

Maurice Cunningham

Damariscotta

Copy the Story Link