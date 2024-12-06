A Nov. 29 letter was very disparaging of Maine Health (“Stop and think before rejecting RFK Jr. nomination“).

Perhaps the letter writer never:

• Knew that patients without an appointment can be seen on Saturdays and Sundays, when they have been stricken with some new problem and their doctor’s office is closed.

• Had a relative incur a head laceration on a sprinkler system in one of the city’s garages, that needed stitches at 11 p.m.

• Had a heart attack and needed to be taken to Maine Med to have life-saving surgery.

• Experienced the nurses working on her all that night to keep her going.

• Had a surgeon, who already had a full schedule, come to the emergency room to take her to surgery after she was picked up off the road with a broken hip, because her blind dog ran in front of her. And then, for months, Maine Health offered physical therapy so she was able to get out and cross-country ski six months after surgery.

Those are just a few things, from just one person, who is very grateful, healthy and still here at age 86 – because of Maine Health.

Jan Roberson

Harpswell

Copy the Story Link