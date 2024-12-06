I am a Jewish male, 90-plus years old, who served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1950s. I understand and appreciate the position and concerns that the rabbis recently expressed in the Press Herald (“More than 100 rabbis call for Portland boycott,” Nov. 26). However, I feel stronger that the rabbis should be using their powerful leverage in another direction. They should direct their outrage toward Netanyahu, the Israeli Knesset and the American people to stop this horrific war that has killed or injured over 50,000 men, women and children. It is a war that has demolished homes, schools and hospitals as well as systematically starving the people.

As rabbis, they have a moral, ethical and Jewish tradition to support the Torah and the love of all mankind.

Ed Fraktman

Scarborough

Copy the Story Link