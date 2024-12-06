Deputy Fire Chief Chad Johnston has been selected to be Portland’s next fire chief, following roughly 25 years with the Fire Department.

Portland City Manager Danielle West, who selected Johnston, said in a statement Friday afternoon that she looks forward to seeing him take a leadership role. She said his selection followed a national recruitment effort and multiple interviews with department staff and members of the community.

“Deputy Chief Johnston has been a dedicated member of the department throughout his career and consistently demonstrates his passion for the department as well as commitments to building a high performance organization and the health and well-being of employees,” West said.

The Portland City Council will vote on Johnston’s appointment at its next meeting, Dec. 16. If approved, Johnson would begin the following day and earn a salary of just under $134,000 per year, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said in the announcement.

The department includes more than 200 sworn positions and responds to roughly 5,250 fire calls and 13,800 EMS calls annually, Grondin said. With 10 stations across the city, it operates with a budget of nearly $22 million.

The centuries-old department also houses the city’s emergency management program, Grondin said.

Johnston is expected to graduate from Columbia Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in fire administration in February, and he currently holds an associate’s degree in fire science from the University of New Hampshire, Grondin said.

