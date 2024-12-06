Griffin Luce scored in overtime as the Worcester Railers beat the Maine Mariners 2-1 on Friday night in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Maine took a 1-0 lead when Christian Sarlo scored with 1:39 left in the second period. Worcester tied it on a goal by Griffin Loughran in the third.
John Muse stopped 25 shots for Worcester, while Brad Arvanitis made 29 saves for Maine.
The teams play again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
