Griffin Luce scored in overtime as the Worcester Railers beat the Maine Mariners 2-1 on Friday night in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Maine took a 1-0 lead when Christian Sarlo scored with 1:39 left in the second period. Worcester tied it on a goal by Griffin Loughran in the third.

UP NEXT WHO: Maine Mariners at Worcester Railers WHEN: 6:05 p.m. Saturday

John Muse stopped 25 shots for Worcester, while Brad Arvanitis made 29 saves for Maine.

The teams play again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Copy the Story Link