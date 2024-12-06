Portland junior Cordell Jones, fresh off leading the Bulldogs to their first Gold Ball in 22 seasons, was named Thursday as Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year for football. Jones becomes the fourth Portland player to be honored.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver, running back and defensive back accounted for 1,562 yards and 25 touchdowns on offense this past season. Jones rushed for 971 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 591 yards and nine scores. A two-way All-Conference selection, he recorded 46 tackles, including three for loss, and had two interceptions on defense. A three-sport athlete, Jones has volunteered locally as a youth football and basketball coach.

“Cordell has a huge football skill set,” said Bonny Eagle coach Kevin Cooper. “He affects the game running, receiving, throwing and on defense. He really makes Portland go, because they can use them in all these capacities. Rarely does a player come along that can do all of those things.”

Jones has maintained a B average in the classroom. He will begin his senior year next fall. Jones has already received a scholarship offer from the University of Maine.

