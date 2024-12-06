Dozens of Maine children with critical illnesses will have their wishes granted as a result of Make-A-Wish Maine’s Wish Night fundraiser Nov. 8 at Ocean Gateway in Portland.

Three hundred Wish Night guests got to experience the joy of a wish being granted as they watched 5-year-old Camden Fortin of Poland learn via an animated video message that his family was going to Disney World the next morning.

“Make-A-Wish did such an amazing job putting everything together,” said his mother, Kady Alexander. “For a whole week, Camden was center stage, all eyes on him, and he loved it. The wish came at such an incredible time, too, as he’s now starting to see he is different than other kids and asking why he has cystic fibrosis and needs meds and therapy every day.”

Fortin’s wish – and Mickey Mouse ears – were presented by 14-year-old Nora Franks, who received the same wish a decade ago when she completed a year of treatment for a rare kidney cancer called Wilms disease. Her father, Brian Franks, later donated a kidney to her. Today, Brian Franks – a former L.L.Bean corporate campaign co-chair for United Way of Southern Maine – is the new president and chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish Maine.

“Whether on the receiving or the giving end, a wish has the power to leave everyone involved feeling deeply fulfilled and uplifted,” he said. “It’s astonishing to think of the impact this organization has made across our state with more than 1,900 wishes granted since 1992. … Make-A-Wish brings back some of the magic of childhood for kids who have had to endure treatments, surgeries and fears no child should ever face.”

Typically, a wish is granted to a Maine child every five days. This past year was a record-breaker, though, with an average of one wish every four days. Even so, 110 qualified children are waiting. Wish Night fundraising – with the support of more than 60 corporate sponsors led by Kennebec Savings Bank and Tyler Technologies – will cover the wishes of about 30 Maine children.

Advertisement

“Our mission is to grant a wish for every eligible child here in Maine,” said board chair John Stibal of Unum.

Wish recipients often become volunteers later out of a desire to pay the kindness forward. But few go from Wish Kid to volunteer as quickly as Stella Axelson, a Congin School student in Westbrook who has cystic fibrosis and had her wish for a “she shed” granted in September.

“It’s a place for arts and crafts and bracelet-making,” said mom Samantha Rispoli. “Stella is a big Taylor Swift fan, so lots of friendship bracelets. She and her friends go in there and dance and sing together.”

Dressed in a ball gown for the fundraiser, the 7-year-old set up a table where she invited Make-A-Wish supporters to choose friendship bracelets.

Wish Night kicked off the nonprofit’s Season of Wishes, which includes The Fogcutters Super-Fantastic Christmas Extravaganza at State Theatre in Portland on Dec. 14. A portion of proceeds from the concert will go to Make-A-Wish Maine. To buy tickets, go to statetheatreportland.com.

Amy Paradysz is a freelance writer and photographer based in Scarborough. She can be reached at amyparadysz@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link