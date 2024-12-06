CELIA ZINMAN, Junior – Field hockey

• All-Region

* All-State

* WMC first-team

* YHS Offensive Player of the Year

* Captain

Regardless of the season, Zinman always rises to the occasion.

Always.

She’s scored her share of big goals in hockey, on back-to-back state finalists, and in lacrosse, on the reigning Class A state champion, and this fall, in field hockey, she played a major role on the best Clippers team in three decades.

Zinman first made her presence felt as a freshman, then she scored 10 goals and added 10 assists as a sophomore, earning all-conference honorable mention and helping Yarmouth reach the regional final, which it lost in heartbreaking fashion to Freeport.

This fall, Zinman scored 11 goals and added 12 assists and the Clippers would prove to be the best team in Class B South.

Highlights included a goal in a win over Wells, a hat trick in a victory at Poland, a goal apiece in wins over Greely and Fryeburg Academy, a goal and a pair of assists in a victory over Gray-New Gloucester/North Yarmouth Academy and single goals in wins over Brunswick and York.

Zinman had a goal in a semifinal round victory over GNG/NYA, then helped close out the Clippers’ upset victory over undefeated, reigning state champion Freeport in a thrilling regional final.

“From our offense to our defense, we wanted it so badly and beating Freeport makes it so much sweeter,” Zinman said. “It was just about intensity. We just talked about every single 50-50 ball. I believed in us coming in. The end was super-exciting.”

Yarmouth then sought its first state title in 29 years, but lost a heartbreaker to Belfast on penalty corners, 2-1.

Following the season, Zinman was chosen for multiple all-star teams.

Now it’s time to see what she can do on the ice and another run at a lacrosse title beckons in the spring.

Celia Zinman, Yarmouth’s Fall Athlete of the Year, is truly a star for all seasons and her contributions to her field hockey team proved invaluable and unforgettable.

Coach Bre Page’s comment: “Celia is a leader both on and off the field. She is a role model for all players. She exemplifies leadership, grit, determination and love of the sport. She puts everything she has into every game and practice and always leaves everything on the field. She never settles for anything and always pushes herself to be better. That is the kind of teammate and captain you want on your team. You want someone who always strives to be better and help the team get better. I am very excited this was only her junior year and cannot wait to see what she can accomplish next year. Celia is part of a great group of girls making history for this program, which has had two back-to-back amazing seasons and great playoff runs.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Annie Vinnakota (volleyball)

* 2022 Ava Feeley (soccer)

* 2021 Sophie Dickson (volleyball)

* 2020 Parker Harnett (soccer)

• 2019 Maggie Murray (volleyball)

• 2018 Dominique Moran (volleyball)

• 2017 Sara D’Appolonia (soccer)

• 2016 Cory Langenbach (soccer)

• 2015 Tori Messina (field hockey)

• 2014 Kallie Hutchinson (field hockey)

• 2013 Grace Mallett (volleyball)

• 2012 Monica Austin (golf)

• 2011 Suzanne Driscoll (volleyball)

• 2010 Natalie Salmon (soccer)

• 2009 Kate Darrell (volleyball)

• 2008 Mariah Martin (field hockey)

• 2007 Anna Makaretz (cross country)

• 2006 Nicole Simmonds (soccer)

• 2005 Shannon Gildart (soccer)

• 2004 Melissa Moylan (soccer)

• 2003 Stephanie Whittaker (soccer)

• 2002 Karen Thorp (cross country)

• 2001 Danielle McGee (field hockey)

ZACARIAS BINDA, Junior – Soccer

• Class B South regional all-star

* WMC all-star, second-team

Binda is a force to be reckoned with on the pitch and while he might make life miserable for the opposition, he’s loved by his teammates and his passion for the sport has turned him into one of the most formidable players in the league.

Binda came to Yarmouth in 2022 and was part of Class B championship teams that season and again in 2023. This fall, he was one of the top scorers in the league, finishing first on the Clippers in assists (with seven) and second in goals scored (10).

Highlights included scoring the tying goal in the season opener at Greely, a goal in a win over Class A contender Brunswick, a goal in a draw against Brunswick, a goal in a victory over Wells, a goal and two assists in a win over Fryeburg Academy, two goals in a victory over Mt. Ararat and an assist in a win at Cape Elizabeth in the regular season finale.

Binda then scored a goal apiece in wins over Gray-New Gloucester in the quarterfinals and York in the semifinals. Yarmouth’s four-year title reign then came to an end with a one-goal loss to Greely in the Class B South.

“As a player, Zaca has always been one of the hardest workers at practice and in games,” said Justin Morrill, the Clippers’ first-year coach. “His effort also helps his teammates work harder and develop into better players, mainly through his growth this year in being more vocal. He’s worked with a lot of other forwards this year, mainly ones he doesn’t play year-round with, to build a rapport around their styles of play, especially surrounding when to find feet versus when to play a ball through to space. His game definitely took another huge step forward this year in becoming a better scorer and developing into an impactful playmaker on the wing. The selfless nature to beat someone around the corner and play a ball to feet in the box rather than a bad angle shot is one of his biggest and best changes all year.”

Binda figures to be an even bigger scoring threat as a senior, as he’ll look to help Yarmouth return to the pinnacle.

Zacarias Binda, Yarmouth’s Fall Athlete of the Year, has been a star on the field and a great teammate as well. He’s got a bright future and the Clippers get to ride his brilliance one more season.

Coach Justin Morrill’s comment: “As a person, Zaca has been a phenomenal teammate and caring friend. He has a strong passion for the game of soccer and as serious as he is before and during games, he’s a fun-loving kid at heart and is constantly laughing and joking with friends. Zaca’s also one of the first kids at every practice and game to greet coaches and teammates, asking if we need help with anything, and either talking soccer with the coaches or out on the field joking with teammates. His love for life and soccer is such a strong presence every day and us coaches feel so lucky to experience this time with these kids. Ever since his arrival to Yarmouth a few years ago, he’s been such a positive addition to the community, school and team, and one of the best kids to coach.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Michael McGonagle (football)

* 2022 Spencer LaBrecque (football)

* 2021 Steve Fulton (soccer)

* 2020 Evan Van Lonkhuyzen (soccer)

• 2019 Liam Ireland (soccer)

• 2018 Eric LaBrie (soccer)

• 2017 Luke Groothoff (soccer)

• 2016 Luke Laverdiere (cross country)

• 2015 Jack Snyder (football)

• 2014 Adam LaBrie (soccer)

• 2013 Chandler Smith (soccer)

• 2012 Red DeSmith (golf)

• 2011 Chris Knaub (soccer)

• 2010 Luke Pierce (soccer)

• 2009 Eric Estabrook (football)

• 2008 Johnny Murphy (soccer)

• 2007 Johnny Murphy (soccer)

• 2006 Cody Lapointe (soccer)

• 2005 Tim Murphy (soccer)

• 2004 Justin Morrill (soccer)

• 2003 Pat Gildart (soccer)

• 2002 Greg Abbot (soccer)

• 2001 Eoin Lynch (soccer)

