OFFENSE

Jamier Rose, Noble senior quarterback

Louis Thurston, Portland senior quarterback

Dash Farrell, Mt. Ararat senior running back

David Ruiz, Fryeburg Academy senior running back

Anthony Tavares, Portland senior lineman

Henry Mahoney, Thornton Academy senior lineman

Charles Majkowski, Kennebunk senior lineman

DeShawn Lamour, Deering senior lineman

Thomas Gale, Falmouth junior lineman

Cordell Jones, Portland junior wide receiver

Brady Plante, Old Orchard Beach senior utility

DEFENSE

Anton Kravchuk, Fryeburg Academy senior defensive tackle

Colin Kelly, Portland senior defensive tackle

Eli Bush, Falmouth junior defensive end

Shane Waterman, Marshwood senior defensive end

Eli Potter, Wells senior linebacker

Indi Backman, Falmouth senior linebacker

Ben McCarron, Greely senior linebacker

Easton Healy, South Portland senior defensive back

Riley Provencher, Old Orchard Beach senior defensive back

CJ Cooper, Bonny Eagle senior defensive back

Tavian Lauture, Deering senior utility

