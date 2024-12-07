OFFENSE
Jamier Rose, Noble senior quarterback
Louis Thurston, Portland senior quarterback
Dash Farrell, Mt. Ararat senior running back
David Ruiz, Fryeburg Academy senior running back
Anthony Tavares, Portland senior lineman
Henry Mahoney, Thornton Academy senior lineman
Charles Majkowski, Kennebunk senior lineman
DeShawn Lamour, Deering senior lineman
Thomas Gale, Falmouth junior lineman
Cordell Jones, Portland junior wide receiver
Brady Plante, Old Orchard Beach senior utility
DEFENSE
Anton Kravchuk, Fryeburg Academy senior defensive tackle
Colin Kelly, Portland senior defensive tackle
Eli Bush, Falmouth junior defensive end
Shane Waterman, Marshwood senior defensive end
Eli Potter, Wells senior linebacker
Indi Backman, Falmouth senior linebacker
Ben McCarron, Greely senior linebacker
Easton Healy, South Portland senior defensive back
Riley Provencher, Old Orchard Beach senior defensive back
CJ Cooper, Bonny Eagle senior defensive back
Tavian Lauture, Deering senior utility
