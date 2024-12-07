OFFENSE

Jamier Rose, Noble senior quarterback: An All-State pick as a defensive back as a junior and this year’s Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Rose excelled as a dual-threat quarterback, leading Noble to its first regional final since 1997. He completed 105 of 169 passes for 1,518 yards and 19 touchdowns against three interceptions and ran for 938 yards and 13 touchdowns on 116 carries. At free safety, he was Noble’s defensive signal caller and made 34 solo tackles, including four for loss, and intercepted four passes.

Louis Thurston, Portland senior quarterback: In his second season as the starting quarterback, Thurston guided Portland to its first Class A title since 2002, leading the team in rushing (108 carries, 1,027 yards, 8 TDs) while completing 97 of 154 passes for 1,465 yards and another 20 touchdowns. He also played defensive back, making 28 solo tackles, with three interceptions.

Dash Farrell, Mt. Ararat senior running back: Voted the player of the year in the eight-man Large School ranks, Farrell did it all for the Eagles, who lost in the state championship game. He ran for 2,144 rushing yards (218 carries) and 40 touchdowns, including 698 yards and 13 TDs in three playoff games; returned punts and kicks for another 773 yards and six scores; was the long-snapper on punts; and as a linebacker led the team with 73 tackles.

Daniel Ruiz, Fryeburg Academy senior running back: The Class C South Player of the Year, Ruiz was a dominant two-way player for the Class C state champions. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns while often sitting out in the second half. He was also the Raiders’ leading tackler and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and returned two strip fumbles for touchdowns.

Anthony Tavares, Portland senior offensive lineman: Tavares, a two-way tackle, is a two-time Varsity Maine All-State selection. For the second straight season, he did not allow even a quarterback pressure, according to Portland Coach Sean Green. He was also pivotal in the Portland ground game, which averaged 262 yards per game. On defense, Tavares consistently took on double teams and was in on 39 tackles, three for loss.

Henry Mahoney, Thornton Academy senior offensive lineman: Mahoney was selected as the Gerry Raymond Class A South Lineman of the Year as a two-way starting tackle. He did not allow a quarterback sack and anchored the offensive line as Thornton averaged 383 yards and 38 points per game. He also made 21 solo tackles (4 for loss).

Charles Majkowski, Kennebunk senior offensive lineman: At 6-5, 290 pounds, Majkowski came into his own this season as the leader of an offensive line that paved the way for the B South champions to rush for over 2,900 yards. He was also a starter at defensive tackle.

DeShawn LaMour, Deering senior offensive lineman: LaMour as voted the B South Offensive Lineman of the Year, leading the way up front for the 8-2 Rams. LaMour was also a force as a defensive tackle.

Thomas Gale, Falmouth junior offensive lineman: At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Gale was the leader of the offensive line for a diverse, explosive offense that saw quarterback Tres Walker complete 70 percent of his passes (117 of 167), while the running game was effective both inside and on the perimeter.

Cordell Jones, Portland junior wide receiver: Jones was Portland’s Mr. Everything, lining up at every skill position during the course of a game. He caught 26 passes for 533 yards and eight touchdowns. As a wildcat quarterback and taking handoffs on jet sweeps, he rushed for 971 yards and 16 touchdowns. On defense, he had 29 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Brady Plante, Old Orchard Beach senior utility: Plante was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Seagulls’ eight-man team, and this year led them to their second Small School state championship in three years. Seldom playing beyond halftime because of lopsided scores and missing two games because of minor injuries, Plante completed 80 of 115 passes (69.6%) for 2,393 yards and 35 touchdowns against two interceptions, ran for 492 yards (14.5 yards per carry) and nine TDs, and accounted for 21 2-point conversions (seven rushing, 14 passing).

DEFENSE

Anton Kravchuk, Fryeburg Academy senior defensive tackle: At 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, Kravchuk had the agility to play center on offense, “He’s the best lineman we’ve played in years,” said Gorham Coach Sam Morrison. Leavitt’s Mike Hathaway called Kravchuk “the most impactful defensive player in Maine.” A two-time all-conference pick on both sides of the ball, Kravchuk signed with the University of Maine on Wednesday, projected as an offensive lineman.

Colin Kelly, Portland senior defensive tackle: Like Tavares, Kelly was a two-way starting tackle and a key to Portland’s offense, allowing one QB sack. But it was on defense where he shined as a run-stopper who could also pressure the quarterback, with 55 total tackles (26 solo), five sacks, and 12 tackles for loss.

Eli Bush, Falmouth junior defensive end: As he demonstrated in Falmouth’s Class B championship win against Kennebunk, the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was a disruptive force on the edge of Falmouth’s stingy defense, recording 25 tackles for loss, including 10 sacks, among his 39 solo tackles. He also blocked a punt that he returned for a touchdown. As a blocking tight end, he was often the lead blocker on explosive outside runs.

Shane Waterman, Marshwood senior defensive end: A four-year starter and two-year captain who played tenaciously regardless of the score, Waterman was voted the B South defensive lineman of the year. He was in on 70 tackles, with 13 quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks. He was also a starter at offensive guard.

Eli Potter, Wells senior linebacker: The defensive leader for the Class D champion Warriors, Potter has “great instincts, tackles well, and runs our defense,” said Wells Coach Tim Roche. He made 52 solo tackles and also rushed for 1,400 yards, at 8.7 yards per carry, with 22 touchdowns at fullback.

Indi Backman, Falmouth senior linebacker: The linchpin of a Falmouth defense that allowed 59 points in 11 games, Backman made 56 solo tackles with 25 for loss, including three sacks. As the Class B primary running back for the Class B champions, he gained over 1,000 yards, with 12 touchdowns

Ben McCarron, Greely senior linebacker: It wasn’t just McCarron’s 12 solo tackles, three interceptions and two pick-sixes in the eight-man Large School championship game that earned him his All-State spot. But that effort clearly demonstrated his ability to read an offense and make the play. McCarron made 128 total tackles (70 solo), forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles, and averaged 6.3 yards per carry with four touchdowns as a running back.

Easton Healy, South Portland senior defensive back: As a safety, Healy was a tenacious tackler, getting in on 60 tackles and also intercepting two passes. As a dual-threat quarterback, he rushed for 537 yards and 14 touchdowns and completed 67 of 117 passes for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Riley Provencher, Old Orchard Beach defensive back: An outstanding all-around player, the 5-11, 185-pounder made 56 tackles, intercepted two passes, caused two fumbles, and scored two defensive touchdowns and three TDs on punt returns. As a wide receiver, he caught 40 passes for 1,121 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards and three scores on 13 carries. In the eight-man Small School state championship game, he had three touchdown catches, a kick-return touchdown and an interception.

Tavian Lauture, Deering senior defensive back: The B South Player of the Year impacted every facet of Deering’s 8-2 season. On defense, he intercepted five passes and was an aggressive tackler. In the kicking game, he made two field goals beyond 40 yards. His kickoffs usually resulted in touchbacks or Lauture making the tackle. His greatest value was as a quarterback with leadership skills, throwing for 825 yards and nine touchdowns in a run-first offense and rushing for 934 yards and 13 TDs.

Colton Carter, Lawrence senior utility: Carter was the top all-around performer for B North runner-up Lawrence. On defense, he played a combo linebacker/defensive end position and made 27 tackles. His greatest value was as a running back who needed to be gang-tackled and could bust a big play, gaining 1,537 yards with 22 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry. He also caught three touchdown passes.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Spencer Emerson, Falmouth

In his first season with the Navigators, Emerson increased participation significantly by convincing top athletes to return to football, then led the team to an undefeated 11-0 season and its first football championship, featuring a relentless defense that was a strength from the opening game while developing a balanced and diverse offense that improved throughout the season.

