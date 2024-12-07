Shame on the news media, the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. electorate for getting us to where we are today: giving us an autocratic and devious narcissist for our next U.S. president.

In his newly enabled, above-the-law capacity, he will be a great danger to the whole planet. Multitudes of people are now surely losing sleep at night with this realization. What on earth can we do to attempt to stop the inevitable mayhem and chaos that looms before us?

Helen Breasted

New Gloucester

Copy the Story Link