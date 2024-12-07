The time has come for Sen. Susan Collins to use her voice to protect not only our democracy but also the sanity of our government. First, every single appointee that Donald Trump has chosen for the highest positions in the people’s government must have a Senate hearing for confirmation. Complete background checks and an examination of their credentials for the departments they have been selected to head must come out into the open. No recess on Senate hearings.

I remember when Sen. Collins believed Brett Kavanaugh regarding whether he would overturn Roe vs. Wade. He said, “Start with my record, my respect for precedent, my belief that it is rooted in the Constitution, and my commitment and its importance to the rule of law.” It ended up being a lie by a future Supreme Court justice.

We depend on our senators’ consciousness to see through lies, to understand the consequences of supporting each of the nominees if they are not qualified, to do the right thing, and to vote with the country’s best interests in mind.

Clara Cohan

Cape Elizabeth

