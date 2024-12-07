BOYS’ TEAM

Spencer Emerson – Falmouth football

Falmouth’s turnaround from a two-win program in disarray to a team celebrating a perfect season and its first Gold Ball was simply staggering this fall.

The Navigators exceeded just about everyone’s wildest dreams, but not those of first-year coach Spencer Emerson, who believed excellence was possible, then he went out and pushed all the right buttons to make that happen.

For turning the Falmouth program around virtually overnight, then leading the Navigators to heights they had never before experienced, The Forecaster is naming Spencer Emerson our Northern edition Coach of the Year, of a boys’ team.

Emerson played at Edward Little and spent time coaching at Bates College, the University of Maine and at Lewiston and Poland at the high school level.

He came to Falmouth after the Navigators won just twice in 2023 (and forfeited a game against Portland due to low numbers) and replaced longtime coach John Fitzsimmons, who resigned following the season after many players requested he be replaced.

Emerson said at the season’s onset that he believed his roster filled with multi-sport athletes could do great things and that the energy around the program would serve as a sparkplug.

That was an understatement.

Falmouth made an early statement with a shutout win over Cheverus and other than a one-point, come-from-behind victory over eventual Class C champion Fryeburg Academy, it rode a dynamic offense and an absolutely smothering defense to an 8-0 mark, the first undefeated record in program history.

The Navigators earned the top seed for the Class B North playoffs and rolled past Messalonskee in the semifinals (51-7) and Lawrence in the regional final (35-7) to reach the state game for the first time in their two-decade-plus existence.

There, Falmouth was considered by many an underdog against reigning champion Kennebunk, but the Navigators never trailed, prevailed, 26-13, and finished 11-0, champions for the first time.

“I told the boys the second day of (double sessions), ‘We’re the best kept secret in Maine,’” said Emerson. “No one knew how good we were but us. We used it all as fuel. We’re competitors and we made it happen. We came in guns-blazing in the summertime with really high standards. The guys were able to respond and do what we asked them to do. This means the world. Schools get rebuilt, remodeled, and towns change, but banners stay forever, rings don’t fade and history books can’t be rewritten. These guys will live forever.”

Emerson insists that his goal wasn’t to win one title, but to have his program in contention every season.

“It’s nice to have a great season and have some dreams made, but we want this to be the norm, not just a magical year,” said Emerson. “This can’t be a one-off. Winning games and having a team to be proud of each and every Friday night. That’s what we want.”

And if we’ve learned anything about Spencer Emerson, our Northern edition Fall Coach of the Year of a boys’ team, he’ll make it happen.

Prior winners:

• 2023 Caleb King (Greely football)

* 2022 Jim Hartman (Yarmouth football)

* 2021 David Cousins (Yarmouth golf)

* 2020 Jason Ouellette (Freeport golf)

• 2019 Dave Halligan (Falmouth soccer)

• 2018 Martyn Keen (NYA soccer)

• 2017 Mike Hagerty (Yarmouth soccer)

• 2016 Paul St. Pierre (Freeport football)

• 2015 David Higgins (Greely football)

• 2014 Brian Berkemeyer (Freeport cross country)

• 2013 Mike Andreasen (Greely soccer)

• 2012 Dave Halligan (Falmouth soccer)

• 2011 Spike Herrick (Falmouth golf)

• 2010 David Higgins (Greely football)

• 2009 Jim Hartman (Yarmouth football)

• 2008 Mike Hagerty (Yarmouth soccer)

• 2007 Mike Andreasen (Greely soccer)

• 2006 Dave Halligan (Falmouth soccer)

• 2005 Joe Heathco (Freeport soccer)

• 2004 Mike Hagerty (Yarmouth soccer)

• 2003 Dave Halligan (Falmouth soccer)

• 2002 Bob Gilman (Falmouth cross country)

• 2001 Mark Luthe (Falmouth golf)

GIRLS’ TEAM

Rachel Williams – Greely soccer

Greely’s girls’ soccer team was tired of knocking at the championship door and finding it slammed shut.

This fall, the Rangers finally broke through, in dramatic fashion, and their success was due in large part to someone who has known and loved the program for decades.

Rachel Williams, who returned to coach her alma mater with the intention of returning it to glory, did that very thing and as a result, is The Forecaster’s choice as our Northern edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.

Williams, Greely Class of 1992, played at the University of Maine and returned to the Rangers as coach in 2021.

Her first three seasons saw Greely win 23 games and tie six others, but the Rangers couldn’t get past the semifinal round of the playoffs.

This year, a roster laden with senior talent knew that its time was now and Williams let it be known that the Gold Ball was the goal.

“I like this group,” said Williams, after a season-opening tie against two-time reigning state champion Yarmouth. “The girls like each other. It’s going to be a good year.”

Greely also tied Cape Elizabeth twice and Hall-Dale once, but finished undefeated for the first time since 2000.

The Rangers then embarked on a title run, downing Wells (5-0) in the quarterfinals, ending Yarmouth’s reign on a second half goal from Lily Pierce in the semifinals (1-0) before rallying from an early deficit to edge Cape Elizabeth in an overtime thriller in the regional final, 2-1, on Pierce’s goal.

On Nov. 9, in Bangor, a couple of hours after the Greely boys won the Gold Ball, the Rangers girls followed suit, downing Hermon, 3-1, to cap arguably the finest season in program annals.

“It’s so awesome,” said Williams. “I lost a lot of championship games. I’m happy the girls got the feeling of winning it. I’ve been with these girls for four years and they’ve trusted me, believed in me, made changes I asked and they supported each other on and off the field.”

Now that Greely has returned to glory, it’s going to be difficult to knock the Rangers off their perch.

With Rachel Williams, our Northern edition girls’ team Fall Coach of the Year, leading the way, more championship celebrations figure to follow.

Prior winners:

• 2023 Bre Morrill (Yarmouth field hockey)

* 2022 Andy Higgins (Yarmouth soccer)

* 2021 Ricky Doyon (NYA soccer)

* 2020 Marcia Wood (Freeport field hockey)

• 2019 Jim Senecal (Yarmouth volleyball)

• 2018 Marcia Wood (Freeport field hockey)

• 2017 Chris Coleman (Yarmouth soccer)

• 2016 Nora Krainis (NYA volleyball)

• 2015 Bob Morse (Yarmouth cross country)

• 2014 Tracy Quimby (NYA field hockey)

• 2013 Gary Powers (Falmouth volleyball)

• 2012 Kelvin Hasch (Greely volleyball)

• 2011 Jim Senecal (Yarmouth volleyball)

• 2010 Rich Smith (Yarmouth soccer)

• 2009 Gary Powers (Falmouth volleyball)

• 2008 Julia Littlefield (NYA field hockey)

• 2007 Jeff Thoreck (NYA soccer)

• 2006 Kelvin Hasch (Greely volleyball)

• 2005 Cathy McGuire (Freeport cross country)

• 2004 Robin Haley (Falmouth field hockey)

• 2003 Robyn Thayer (Greely field hockey)

• 2002 Bob Morse (Yarmouth cross country)

• 2001 Melissa Anderson (Falmouth soccer)

