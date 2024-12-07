NORWAY – Pat passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at her home in Norway.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring, time and date to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 45 Main St., South Paris.

To share memories with her family and to read the full obituary go to: http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

Copy the Story Link