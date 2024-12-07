Portland is expected to see its second glimpse of snow of the week Saturday night into Sunday, with forecasters projecting a few inches across Maine.

The National Weather Service is tracking an Alberta clipper system this weekend, which is forecast to produce between 1 and 3 inches overnight.

Forecasters expect coastal areas like Portland will see the low side of that range, while the interior of the state should get around 3 inches.

The snow is expected to taper off by Sunday evening.

There’s a chance of a wintry mix Monday and Tuesday followed by more rain, creating more slick travel conditions, according to the weather service.

Portland briefly got its first true glimpse of snow Thursday, but it wasn’t much: Only a tenth of an inch was reported at the Portland International Jetport, and temperatures hovering near freezing meant any accumulation melted quickly.

