Jaxson Desjardins scored 20 points and added 17 rebounds Saturday as Forest Hills earned a 72-35 win over Vinalhaven in a boys’ basketball at Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield.

Blaine Nadeau chipped in with 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Tigers improved to 2-0.

Hunter Hamilton led Vinalhaven (0-2) with 17 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

FOREST HILLS 42, VINALHAVEN 6: Kelsey Rancourt scored 16 points as the Tigers (2-0) completed a weekend sweep of the Vikings (0-2) in Fairfield.

Janessa Moffit added 11 points.

Lydia Wentworth led Vinalhaven with four points.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 36, WINTHROP 30: Kaitlyn Frost scored 12 points as the Mustangs (1-1) beat the Ramblers (1-1) in Monmouth.

Maeve Burgess grabbed nine rebounds for Monmouth.

Ella Rice scored eight points to lead Winthrop.

MARANACOOK 43, OAK HILL 29: Celia Bergdahl scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Black Bears (2-0) over the Raiders (0-2) in Wales.

Alice Ferran chipped in with five points and 12 rebounds, while Gracie Farrell added six points.

Breanna McElhaney led Oak Hill with eight points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

KENTS HILL 6, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Alex Wang notched a hat trick for the Huskies in a season-opening victory over the Golden Trojans in Readfield.

Nathan Roy, Liam Ross and Ben Harriman also scored for Kents Hill, and Gabe Robinson made 29 saves.

Trent Lesieur scored for Thornton, assisted by Cam Cyr and Jake Skillings. Trojans goalie Cameron Huot stopped 17 shots.

